Huw Edwards confirmed as BBC presenter at centre of explicit pictures row - see wife's statement

BBC news presenter Huw Edwards has been named as the man in question over a recent row

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards speaks at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in Westminster on January 27, 2020 in London, England. 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Holocaust memorial day takes place an
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor

Huw Edwards' wife Vicky Flint has named the presenter as the BBC star at the centre of an explicit pictures row as she confirmed that the Welsh journalist was now in hospital being treated for mental health difficulties.

In a statement to the PA News agency, she said: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

