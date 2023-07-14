I went to the Oppenheimer premiere – and this is what happened

It is one of the biggest movies of the year, and certainly the most daunting. Christopher Nolan's three-hour-plus biopic thriller about the creation of the atomic bomb – and the life of F. Robert Oppenheimer – is already being touted as a cinematic masterpiece.

Based on the biography American Prometheus, using IMAX film, and with a cast list of Hollywood A-listers as long as your arm, the premiere was set to be a very special affair. And fortunately, I was invited along for the ride…

As the Digital TV and Film Editor at HELLO!, I have done my fair share of premieres over the years, all with varying degrees of hype and their own style. Thanks to Oppenheimer's impressive marketing campaign (going together with its unlikely frenemy competitor, Barbie), I knew that this would be fairly spectacular.

Not only was Leicester Square heaving with fans hoping for a glimpse of the stars, the atmosphere from the cast – knowing that they are promoting something exceptional, something that is going to be lauded by critics and viewers alike – was something special.

So, if you have never been to a red-carpet event as a journalist, this is what happens. You pick up your pass at a nearby hotel and hop-skip your way past security – usually enjoying a tiny walk on the red carpet, or in this instance the black carpet, and taking mad selfies before finding your magazine's spot on the media line.

Since the movie is one of the biggest of the year, the media line was rammed with cameras, microphones, photographers and of course, the camaraderie chat between reporters goes quickly to which cast members you would most like to talk to, what questions you'll be asking, and whether we might need to 'huddle' together to catch answers if the stars' are in a hurry to get inside.

This is a seriously impressive, extensive cast. Countless stars are leading men and women in their own rights, with Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branaugh and Josh Hartnett all serving as supporting characters – and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Like with most premieres, the interviews are a mixture of tribulations and disappointments. Unlike very rare occasions where the stars will chat to everyone, the celebrities only have so much time and limited publications to speak to. As such, I was lucky enough to snap up questions from Kenneth Branagh, David Dastmalchian and Máté Haumann – but had to forlornly watch as Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr passed me by (but stopped for snaps with fans and looked fabulous). And finally, Rami Malek flew through the premiere in a hurry and ran into the group photo before greeting fans.

Chatting to me about Oppenheimer, Kenneth Branagh reflected on his biggest takeaway from his experience. "To have the privilege of working with an incredible ensemble of actors with a master filmmaker on a subject that is both important historically but also provides an amazing piece of cinema," he said. "It's great storytelling in a great medium from a master and to be involved with that, that’s so special."

I also loved speaking to David Dastmalchian, who spoke to me about getting into character. He explained: "Digging into the historical research and trying to figure out what I could know about him [William Borden] and his motivations, all of that informs the performance. So of course, you have to then bring yourself to the role and try and find a way to make it your own."

As the celebs flocked inside to watch the movie (before leaving in solidarity with the actors' strike) I was hopped up on adrenaline and the shared sense that we all knew we were all part of something that viewers are going to be talking about for years – so will you be going to watch Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer will be released in cinemas worldwide on 21 July.