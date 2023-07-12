Huw Edwards: former colleagues and BBC stars react to naming of presenter

On Wednesday, Huw Edwards was named by his wife, Vicky Flint, as the BBC News star at the centre of allegations around the payment of explicit images from a young person.

Several BBC stars had distanced themselves from the allegations before Huw's naming and now several of his former and current colleagues have reacted to the news. Speaking on BBC News, the corporation's culture editor, Katie Razzall, described it as a "huge shock to viewers" and journalists at the BBC.

"This is such dramatic news, this is a man who has embodied BBC values, has been the face of the BBC, has held the viewers' hands through so many of the momentous parts of our nation's history - whether it's elections, royal events, the Queen's death or the King's coronation," she said.

John Simpson, who is the World News Editor for the BBC took to Twitter where he referenced a police statement that no further action would be taken against the Welsh journalist. John penned: "I feel so sorry for everyone involved in this: for the Edwards family, for the complainants, and for Huw himself. No criminal offences were committed, so it's a purely personal tragedy for everyone involved. Let's hope the press leave them all alone now."

Dan Walker, a former BBC Breakfast star wrote on Twitter: "This is an awful situation & will come as a big shock to many. Huw Edwards is clearly not in a good place at the moment and this must be terrible for his family. I just hope that whoever needs help - on all sides of this - gets the time, space & support they need to heal."

Jon Sopel, a former presenter on Newsnight said: "This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life. That doesn't feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish @thehuwedwards well."

In a statement confirming Huw was the presenter at the centre of the allegation, his wife said: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday. In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."