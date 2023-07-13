Everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 tour

Another Strictly Come Dancing tour has been confirmed, and there are some surprises in store! Scheduled to commence on May 1 2024, the BBC has already teased a "bigger and better" show, with two additional dancers joining the cast.

Speaking about the highly-anticipated shows, Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison said: "The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal!

"We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can't wait to see you in May!"

What is the Strictly Come Dancing tour about?

Accompanied by incredible singers and a live band, the Strictly Come Dancing tour will reunite the show's professional dancers as they perform jaw-dropping routines.





The BBC has already released an official synopsis for the Strictly Come Dancing tour. It reads: "Audiences will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and dancing feats this hugely talented 12-strong Strictly professional dance ensemble achieve, with lifts to take your breath away and an unforgettable soundtrack performed live by the production's incredible singers and band."

Which professional dancers will take part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Taking to the dance floor once more; Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano di Prima, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu, are all confirmed to appear.

Dianne Buswell, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu and more Strictly favourites will be taking part

When is the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

The Strictly Come Dancing tour will commence on May 1 2024, with the first performance taking place at the Oxford New Theatre.

The tour will run for one month, concluding with a final show at Stockton Globe Theatre. In total, there are 28 scheduled performances happening at multiple locations across the UK. Birmingham Symphony Hall, Plymouth Pavilions, London Palladium, Cardiff International Arena, Blackpool Opera House and Glasgow SEC Armadillo are just some of the listed venues. For the full list, head to the tour's official website.

How can I get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing tour?

Fans can already bag tickets for next year's tour by visiting ticketmaster.co.uk.