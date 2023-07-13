Janette Manrara shows off lavish bathroom in new home ahead of welcoming baby

Janette Manrara is just weeks away from welcoming her first child and on Wednesday, the former Strictly professional took a momentary hiatus from her pregnancy updates to share another exciting post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the brunette ballroom champion shared a stunning collection of photos of her sparkling new bathroom in her lavish Cheshire home - and it's safe to say it could feature in a hotel.

The star shared a glimpse of her new home

Captioning a post, originally shared by interior design company Dove Interior Design, she wrote: "Our guest bathroom by @dove.interiordesign". The luxe bathroom features huge beige tiles and stylish black accents as well as a slew of on-trend green plants.

The chic bath towels perfectly match the modern interior and are an off-white shade with ultra-stylish black edging. Janette and Aljaz have been overhauling their stunning family home since moving further north back in February.

So far fans have loved seeing the details of their transformation ready for when their little one arrives. One of the latest additions to their home is the baby's nursery which could not be more perfect.

The loved-up couple gave HELLO! an exclusive first look at the special room which the It Takes Two host unveiled to fans last week. Talking about the design, Jannette told HELLO!: "I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we're about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey." See the nursery in the video below.

Pregnant Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec give HELLO! a tour of their baby's nursery ahead of their due date.

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.”

The couple opted for a magical centerpiece of a Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters - so sweet. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in.

Close friend Gemma Atkinson, who lives nearby and is also about to give birth to a baby boy, wrote: "Gorgeous! As if Little man, Mia and baby Skorjanec are gonna wreak havoc in there one day! Will be on its [expletive] with toys everywhere!"

"My heart is melting," penned fellow Strictly professional Nancy Xu. Meanwhile, Janette's new It Takes Two co-host, Fleur East replied with a string of heart-eye emojis.