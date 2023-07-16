Where was World on Fire season 2 filmed?

World on Fire returns to BBC One on Sunday night following a four-year hiatus – and we couldn't be more excited!

While the impressive cast list and gripping plot are certainly what draws viewers to the programme, it's also the stunning locations that captivate the attention of audiences. So, where exactly is the series filmed? Keep reading to find out…

Where was World on Fire season two filmed?

While we don't know the exact locations used for season two of the popular BBC show, we do know that it was shot in Northern Ireland.

As for season one, both Manchester and Prague were used as the main filming locations. Areas of Wigan were also used for scenes set in the city of Manchester.

© Mammoth Screen World on Fire is back for season 2 on Sunday night

As for parts of the show taking place in Poland, Berlin and Paris, almost all of those scenes were shot in Prague. Series one director Adam Smith told RadioTimes.com: "We also pretended parts of Manchester were Warsaw. And parts of Wigan were Paris. It was a really confusing shoot!"

Viewers may have also noticed that the beaches of Blackpool doubled as the shores of Dunkirk.

Jonah Hauer-King stars in the drama

What is World on Fire season two about?

Set in 1941, season two of World on Fire tells the story of the Second World War through the eyes of ordinary people and those fighting for freedom.

The synopsis reads: "RAF pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester, with rescue operations underway on the streets below. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain."

The series is set during World War Two

The new episodes "will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France, and the brutal sands of the North African desert – where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat."

In season two, which was filmed last year, our eyes are turned to North Africa, "where Soldiers from the British Empire found themselves fighting for the Allies in a desert that had been carved up in the previous century by European powers," said writer and creator Peter Bowker.

© Mammoth Screen Mark Bonnar as Sir James Danemere in World on Fire season two

He continued: "So alongside British Soldiers we tell the story of Indian fighters and Italian enemies – pulled together by battle on a landscape that was no more familiar to them than the surface of the moon – and possibly less hospitable.

"In Europe we dramatise the deteriorating situation in occupied France as the Nazi occupation hardens and resistance becomes increasingly dangerous . . . And in Germany we tell a story of how a warped and toxic nationalism can induce 'ordinary people' to bend their morality to breaking point."

© Steffan Hill Eugénie Derouand as Henriette in season two

The show will also tell the story of the "murkier world of espionage" as the Home Office sent some of its Whitehall men north to Manchester, where they "set up crude spy networks amongst refugees to investigate potential sabotage and keep an eye on morale in industrial towns and cities that they didn't entirely trust or understand".