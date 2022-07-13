World on Fire is finally filming season two – details We’re so ready for the WWII drama’s return

At long last! BBC has confirmed that the hit drama World on Fire is finally filming season two, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the WWII drama return to our screens.

MORE: The Control Room: All you need to know about the new BBC drama set to be your next obsession

The story follows a group of people at the beginning of World War II, with the season two synopsis reading: “October 1940. Lone pilots are sent to destroy German bombers prowling the skies above Manchester as the Northern Blitz begins. The true reality of war has arrived in Britain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ready for season two?

“World On Fire series two will take viewers from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert, where British troops struggle alongside Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers to adapt to a very different kind of combat.”

The show will see the return of Lesley Manville as Robina, Julia Brown as Lois and Jonah Hauer-King as Harry, and welcomes newcomers Mark Bonnar and Ahad Raza Mir. It has yet to be confirmed whether Sean Bean or Brian J Smith will be returning for the second series.

Julia Brown will be returning

Chatting about the show’s return, Lesley said: “It’s wonderful to be bringing Peter Bowler’s epic scripts to life again. Rich characters telling great, human stories set against the backdrop of World War Two. It’s a feast!”

The show’s creator Peter Bowker added: “The second season of World On Fire has been a long wait due to a certain pandemic and this makes the beginning of filming especially exciting. It has been a real joy to pick up the story with our inspirational cast, both our established regulars and new and exciting talent who have embraced the show’s scale and ambition.

Jonah Hauer-King will reprise his role as Harry

“How the conflict played out in North Africa is a fascinating and little explored history and we are aiming to redress that balance with stories of struggle and friendship. Our diverse cast will continue to reflect the global nature of the conflict.”

MORE: Here's why Gavin and Stacey fans are convinced the show will be back in 2023

MORE: Alison Steadman looks incredible in stunning snaps from her early career

Director of Television at Mammoth Screen Helen Ziegler added: “Peter Bowker gives us an extraordinary insight into the second year of World War Two with his unique humanity, humour and pathos. This is a drama which poses the question - how do you survive when everything around you has changed unimaginably?

“We are absolutely thrilled to be returning for this epic and adrenalized series two of World In Fire, with our wonderful returning cast joined by a host of new characters!”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.