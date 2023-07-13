Death in Paradise star Ralf Little leaves fans 'devastated' with revelation from season 13 set

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has left fans of the show "devastated" after making a surprising behind-the-scenes revelation about the popular BBC drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video filmed from the set of season 13, in which he explained how DI Neville Parker's sidekick, Harry the lizard, is brought to life on screen and is created using CGI.

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little leaves fans 'devastated' with show revelation

Addressing his 170k followers, the 43-year-old began: "So get this. We used to do Harry with a silver ball that they used to use to reflect the light. They then had to CGI him in but that's all changed now, we have more technology, they use a different kind of camera.

"This is now what I work with," he continued, panning the camera to show a plastic lizard figurine modelled in the image of Harry. "There he is," he added.

© Ralf Little/Instagram Ralf Little revealed how Harry the lizard is brought to life on screen

Fans of the drama were quick to express their shock over the fact that Harry is not portrayed by a real animal. Taking to the comments section, one person wrote: "Omg Harry isn't real? Harry, we love Harry," while another added: "You've just spoilt it I thought he was real," alongside a string of crying emojis.

"Harry isn't real!!!! Omg I'm devasted," penned a third fan, while another wrote: "Oh the illusion of Harry has gone. I thought he was real. But how cool is your new Harry do you get to keep him as a souvenir of your time on the show?"

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson as DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

Ralf frequently delights fans with behind-the-scenes videos from the set of the show, which is filmed in Guadeloupe.

The Two Pints of Lager star recently sparked a reaction from viewers after filming a video whilst sitting in a jail cell in a prison setting. Taking to the comments section, fans couldn't help but question whether Neville will find himself in a sticky situation in the upcoming season after being arrested on suspicion of murder back in series 12, despite being innocent.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little has played the lead role of DI Neville Parker since 2020

One person wrote: "Oh no, Neville has ended up in a cell again!" while another commented: "Why are you in jail again?"

The upcoming season will likely arrive on BBC One in January 2024 and in the meantime, fans can look forward to a Christmas Special which will air in December this year.

© BBC The show will return with a Christmas special this year

While the show has remained tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the season 13 plot, Ralf is hoping that Neville will finally find love. "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13," he said during a Q&A on Instagram.

The show's spin-off series, Beyond Paradise, will also be back for more in the near future having been renewed for a second season. Filming for the new series is currently underway in Devon and Cornwall.

© Craig Hardie Filming for Beyond Paradise season two is currently underway

On returning for season two, Kris Marshall, who stars as Humphrey Goodman, said: "I'm beyond excited to have begun filming the second series of Beyond Paradise. 'Shipton Abbott' is such a wonderful location to call home for a while and it's a delight to join up with my fellow police team for another batch of weird and wonderful cases, and to see what's in store for Humphrey and Martha in the next chapter of their lives."