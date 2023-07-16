Grantchester star Tom Brittney shares major update on new season following exit announcement

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has shared an exciting update on the popular period drama following the news of his departure from the show.

The actor, who has played Will Davenport for six seasons, took to his Instagram Story to reveal that filming on his final season has commenced.

After his exit was announced, Tom shared a photo from the set of the drama, showing the star sitting alongside fellow cast members Robson Green, who plays DI Geordie Keating, and Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Will's wife, Bonnie.

He captioned the behind-the-scenes snap: "But for now… first day back on season 9. Not done quite yet."

© @tombrittney Tom revealed that filming for season nine has begun

He later shared a picture of the wider cast and crew, simply adding the caption: "S9."

Tom will step down from his role on the show after season nine. The announcement was made earlier this week with a statement from the 32-year-old that read: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years.

"I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I'll miss it more than anything. But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I'm so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

© @tombrittney Season nine will be Tom's final outing as Will Davenport

Taking over from Tom is Hollyoaks actor Rishi Nair, who will play charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram. On joining Robson as the new lead on the series, Rishi said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

The 32-year-old continued: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Meanwhile, Robson said that although there's a "tinge of sadness" amid Tom's exit, he's "delighted" to welcome "the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family!"

Rishi is taking over as the lead in Grantchester

As for what fans can expect from the new addition to Grantchester, Alphy has "an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations," according to the PBS website. "But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away."

While fans wait for the release of season nine, they can enjoy the show's eighth season in the meantime.

The new episodes began airing in the US on 9 July but have yet to be released in the UK.

© Colin Hutton Tom has played Rev. Will Davenport for six seasons

What can fans expect from season eight?

While Will is the happiest he's ever been following his wedding to Bonnie in season seven, his marital bliss is short-lived when his world is "rocked by a terrible accident".

"He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?" reads the synopsis.

Season eight has yet to be released in the UK

"Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."