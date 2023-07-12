Grantchester star Tom Brittney quits show as new lead announced

Bittersweet news for Grantchester fans! It has been revealed that Tom Brittney will be leaving the hit ITV show after six seasons, with the ninth instalment being the star's last.

The actor, who took over from James Norton in the lead role back in 2019, released a statement about his time on the show, saying: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years.

"I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Tom will be replaced by former Hollyoaks star Rishi Nair, who plays a character called Alphy. Speaking about joining Robson Green as the new lead on the beloved show, Rishi said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming.

"The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him."

Robson, who plays Geordie Keating, added: "I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester.

"The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney, whose portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed. Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe."

James, who played Reverend Sidney Chambers, left the show after season three, and said his exit was due to a "combination of things". He continued: "The Amanda storyline tying up as it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney’s story.

"It’s been a privilege to play such a wonderful character, but I feel like there are other vicars, other conflicted souls to explore. So it’s time to introduce Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport."