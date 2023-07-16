NCIS star Brian Dietzen shares sweet photo of wife as he gives update on season 21

The actor shared a series of photos from his vacation to Greece

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has delighted fans with some amazing pictures from his recent vacation with his wife, Kelly – and also gave an update on the upcoming season of the long-running CBS show!

The actor, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the popular drama, took to Instagram recently to share a carousel of snaps from the couple's holiday in Greece.

In the first image, Brian and Kelly look super loved up in a selfie taken against a stunning ocean backdrop, with the sun setting over the island. He penned in the caption: "Photo dump from Greece!

"It was an epic journey and so beautiful. Santorini, Naxos, Athens, it was the trip of a lifetime."

© @briankdietzen/Instagram Brian Dietzen shared a photo of him and his wife Kelly on vacation

Sharing details from their dreamy holiday, Brian continued: "Amazing food, and so much to see. The Parthenon was breathtaking. We were told the restoration is scheduled to be completed in about 5 years (not sure they'll make it). Seeing a live orchestra perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus was a highlight, and seeing the birthplace of theatre at the Theatre of Dionysus was great for my soul."

The TV star continued: "Naxos was our favorite place to lounge on the beach and dig into some summer reading. Santorini gave us amazing sunsets and the best meal of the trip. Thank you to all of the new friends we met along the way. Can't wait to get back there!"

© @briankdietzen Brian posted a carousel of images from his Greece vacation

Brian ended the caption with an update on the upcoming 21st season of NCIS, which is yet to begin filming. "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines," he wrote, referencing the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood.

Brian's followers flocked to the comments to heap praise on the post, with one person writing: "You look so happy!!!" while another added: "What a beautiful couple!! Such a wonderful vacation!!!"

© Getty Images Brian plays Dr Jimmy Palmer on NCIS

Brian's former NCIS co-star Pauley Perrette also left a comment, writing: "The prettiest thing in Greece was your WIFE! Love y'all!"

Brian and Kelly have been married since 2004 and share two children together, a daughter and a son.

Why is the Writers Guild of America on strike?

On May 2, Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike and in doing so, ended 15 years of labor peace in the industry and brought many productions to a halt.

WGA members are in disagreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of major studios such as Apple, Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

© CBS Filming for season 21 has yet to commence

The writers' demands include a stable pay structure, a pay increase and assurances that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting.

After failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on May 1, the WGA called on their members to strike.

When will NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i return?

While CBS has yet to reveal a release date for the upcoming seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, both shows have been included in the network's 2023 fall schedule, which suggests that new episodes will arrive in September as usual.