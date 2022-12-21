Gorka Marquez reacts as Helen Skelton gets new partner for Strictly Live Tour The pair reached the grand final together

Gorka Marquez has shared his response after it was announced that Helen Skelton will be partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour in January.

Gorka sadly won't be making an appearance in the show, which will see various contestants from the 2022 series return to the dance floor once again.

The pairings were revealed in a post shared on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Instagram account. Gorka showed his support by commenting with a string of clapping emojis.

While Kai is undoubtedly a favourite among fans, some viewers couldn't help but share their disappointment at Gorka's absence from the show. One person wrote: "Really sorry you're not going to be partnering Helen on the show," while another added: "Aw wish could have seen you and Helen dancing again. You were both brilliant on strictly."

A third fan commented: "No Gorka? Kai lovely but Helen and Gorka go together, no one else could do their couples dance like them," while another added: "So excited to see this and gutted that Gorka isn't on tour but love Kai as well."

On taking part in the tour, Helen said: "Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour.

The pair reached the grand final on Saturday night

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"

Joining Helen and Kai in the line-up will be champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Pro dancers Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas will also be performing.

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke will be making his debut appearance on the tour's judging panel, alongside Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood, while It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara will host the show.

