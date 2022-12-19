Strictly's Helen Skelton breaks silence with heartfelt tribute to Gorka Marquez after losing final Hamza Yassin was crowned the 2022 champion

Helen Skelton has broken her silence after losing out to Hamza Yassin in the Strictly Come Dancing grand final on Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a picture reel from her time on the show, with many snaps showing her heartwarming friendship with dance partner Gorka Marquez.

In the caption, she wrote: "Probably going to be a bit of strictly spam on here for a while. Sorry about that. Random reel of some moments that made me smile.

"Huge congratulations @jowitaprzystal and @hamzayassin90 you've been brill all series! @mollyrainford @gkx_carlos your next chapters will be epic. @fleureast @vitocoppola you will always be the people I try to be more like."

She then went on to pay a heartfelt tribute to her dance partner, Gorka, writing: "But the man of the hour for me is Mr @gorka_marquez I will be forever proud of how hard we worked, how we carried ourselves and how far we went.

"For me the reaction in that room said everything we didn't need to. I will be forever grateful for your friendship and how you have kept my counsel. We didn't take the ball but we did blow the roof off that place and that is a feeling I will NEVER forget."

Helen shared a heartfelt post on Instagram

She concluded the post by saying: "Thank YOU for getting us to the final your messages and support have given us this adventure. #strictly #strictlycomedancing."

Gorka was quick to comment on the sweet post, writing: "You're the BEST!!!" dropping a red heart emoji and the hashtag: "#proudteam".

Fans also took to the comments to praise the pair, with one person writing: "You were both incredible," while another added: "Fabulous post - just like you! Pure class from beginning to end."

Helen and Gorka lost out to Hamza Yassin on Saturday night

Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night alongside his partner Jowita Przystał.

Describing his win, the wildlife photographer said: "I am absolutely over the moon, I can't believe it. I didn't believe I would make it past week one, let alone make it to the final and lift that Glitterball.

"This wouldn’t have been possible without Jowita, she have been my absolute rock through this entire experience and I wouldn’t have wanted this journey with anyone else, and for that I will be eternally grateful…"

