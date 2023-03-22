7 stars rumoured to star on Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Strictly Come Dancing might be on a break right now, but we're already very excited for the show's return later this year. The 2023 series will see another group of celebrity contestants pair up with dancing pros to learn how to dance – but who is rumoured to be taking part this year? Find out here…

Sophie Morgan

TV presenter Sophie will reportedly be the first wheelchair user contestant to take part in the competition. Although she has yet to confirm the news, she did comment on a headline for The Sun which read: "Cha Cha Chair," adding: "First wheelchair contestant". She replied: "CHA, CHA, CHAIR….’ is this actually for real? @TheSun we need to have a word. I am NOT a wheelchair. I am a PERSON who uses a wheelchair."

Amy Nuttall

According to the Mirror, Amy is currently in talks to join Strictly 2023. The Downton Abbey star recently split from her partner, fellow actor Andrew Buchan, and a source told the publication that an appearance on Strictly would be a fresh start for the 40-year-old.

Emma and Matt Willis

In an unusual move for Strictly, it has been reported that bosses are keen to have their very first celebrity husband and wife to compete against each other on the show since Gabby and Kenny Logan in series four! The pair were originally reported to be involved ahead of the 2022 show, but weren't able to make it work due to schedule conflicts. Perhaps 2023 is their year!

Gino D'Acampo

The This Morning star has been a staple on every predictions list since the show began – and this year is no different! The chef and restauranteur is at the top of our list for taking part in the show – particularly following the recent news that he won't be taking part in the next Road Trip series!

Peter Crouch

Could Peter be the tallest Strictly contestant ever? The former footballer pro is tipped to be taking part in the competition – and at 6ft 7in, he'll need one of the taller dancing pros to partner up with!

Steph McGovern

Steph previously opened up about her decision not to take part in the show, explaining back in August 2022: "It’s just not the right time at the moment. I've got my show five days a week so I'd have to try and train every evening, and it wouldn't be fair on my little girl. She's so young, and I don’t want to miss anything." Now that her little girl is older, could this be Steph's year?

