Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan cast daughter in disturbing role for movie

Oppenheimer's director Christopher Nolan is already receiving acclaim online for his latest movie - despite it not being released yet. The movie, which follows J Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb, has an incredible line-up of A-list stars - including Christopher’s very own daughter, Flora.

In the movie, Christopher revealed that he spontaneously cast his 22-year-old daughter as a 'Burn Victim' while she visited to set with his wife and the movie's producer, Emma Thomas. Speaking about why he cast her in the role, he told The Telegraph: "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence. So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

He added: "Truthfully, I try not to analyse my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

According to the publication, Flora appears during a sequence that takes place in Oppenheimer’s mind. This isn’t the first time Flora has starred in one of her dad's projects, as she also made a cameo in Interstellar.

HELLO! attended the black carpet for the UK premiere of the upcoming movie, and Kenneth Branagh chatted to us about the hugely impressive cast, saying: "To have the privilege of working with an incredible ensemble of actors with a master filmmaker on a subject that is both important historically but also provides an amazing piece of cinema.

"It’s great storytelling in a great medium from a master and to be involved with that, that’s so special."

Batman Begins star David Dastmalchian added: "Digging into the historical research and trying to figure out what I could know about him [William Borden] and his motivations, all of that informs the performance. So of course, you have to then bring yourself to the role and try and find a way to make it your own."

The premiere made headlines after the stars left in solidarity with the writer’s strike, with Emily Blunt explaining: "I think right now we are just sorting of… I hope everyone makes a fair deal and we are here to celebrate this movie. And if they call it, we'll be leaving together as cast in unity with everyone… We're gonna have to. We're gonna have to. We will see what happens. Right now it's a joy to be together."

Christopher later addressed the audience in the cinema, saying: "We have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet. Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG.

