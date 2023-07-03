Inside Strictly's Janette Manrara's incredible surprise baby shower

The It Takes Two host's mum flew over from Miami especially for the occasion

Janette Manrara is just weeks away from welcoming her first child with husband Aljaž Škorjanec, and on Sunday she was treated to a beautiful surprise baby shower courtesy of some of her closest friends and Strictly co-stars.

The 39-year-old revealed that her mum had surprised her by flying over from Miami especially for the occasion, which was organised by her friends including Katya Jones and Ashley Roberts.

"So yesterday I walked into the most beautiful surprise #BabyShower!@iamashleyroberts @katyajones & my sister @missleslymarie back home, along with an epic baby shower committee, organised the most beautiful afternoon," Janette explained.

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals birth plans and Aljaz Skorjanec's stay-at-home dad future

The mum-to-be added: "And the best part, they flew my mum over from Miami as a surprise! I had no idea! And @aljazskorjanec sister @laraljubic came from Slovenia as well, just for the day! I have never felt more lucky and loved!

"Thank you does not say enough how grateful I am for my amazing friends & family," Janette concluded.

© Nicky Johnston Janette took part in an exclusive pregnancy photoshoot with HELLO!

The photos posted by Janette showed her looking delighted while wearing a white floor-length dress with crochet detailing, as she posed alongside guests including her mum, Katya and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley.

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec confuses fans with photo of new arrival

The theme of the baby shower was Winnie the Pooh, and the group had pulled out all the stops with the decorations, which included a backdrop featuring an extract from one of the books, and a show-stopping balloon arch in white, yellow and gold hues.

Janette is expecting her first child later in July. The It Takes Two presenter opened up about her pregnancy in an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO!, and you can take an exclusive look behind the scenes in the video below…

Behind the scenes at Janette Manrara's HELLO! pregnancy photoshoot

The radiant mum-to-be told us that she has been thriving in her final trimester. "I am really enjoying being pregnant," she revealed.

"I love having a bump and watching my body change and grow. I have felt really good the whole time and I count my blessings for that, because I know it’s not the case for every woman."

RELATED: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and pregnant Janette Manrara's babies set to have extra special bond

Aljaz is so excited to become a father and said: "Babies can hear you and can feel your hand and it has been really nice to put my hand on Janette’s belly and feel our baby move."

© Nicky Johnston Janette is so excited about the next chapter in her life

He also revealed how they have already chosen a name for their little one: "We settled on a name about eight years ago but then as soon as we fell pregnant, we completely erased that one from the options.

"Then, not that long ago, Janette suggested a name and that was the one that we kind of stuck with. Now, whenever we caress the bump we say the name. People say that you need to see the baby before you solidify it but I feel like we do have a name."