Pregnant Janette Manrara reveals career future on Strictly's It Takes Two after baby is born

It's an exciting time for Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec as the couple are due to welcome their first child together later this month.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars, who recently relocated from London to Cheshire, are planning to split their responsibilities when the new arrival comes.

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Janette Manrara's exclusive pregnancy shoot

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Janette also revealed she plans to return to work in the autumn, presenting Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, alongside new co-host Fleur East.

Aljaž, who left Strictly last year, plans to take some time off so he can throw himself into dad duties. "Aljaz is going to step in and do daddy daycare and if he can’t I will take the baby to work with me," said Janette. "I've changed nappies before," added Aljaz, who has two young nieces in Slovenia.

SEE: Inside Strictly's Janette Manrara's incredible surprise baby shower

"At the end of the day it all comes down to how much you want to be involved. We’re lucky that I can take a step back from everything else and just be a dad for the time being."

© Nicky Johnston Aljaz and Janette are due to welcome their first baby

Janette, who has worked throughout her pregnancy, hopes she can inspire women who want to do the same not to feel limited. "I was always quite nervous about falling pregnant because you hear about the tough times some women experience, so I think it’s important to also share good stories about pregnancy," she explained.

MORE: Janette Manrara bares all in empowering pregnancy photoshoot days away from due date

"Sometimes pregnancies do go really well and you can carry on with your life. It’s ok to be a working woman feeling empowered by your pregnancy because it can be a really positive experience as well."

© Nicky Johnston Janette looked radiant in our exclusive pregnancy photoshoot

Last month, it was confirmed that former Strictly contestant Fleur will become the spin-off show's new co-host following an appearance on The One Show. Speaking about joining the show, she said: "I still can't believe it in some ways."

The star confessed it was "weird" to get the call as she was on holiday with her husband at the time, and was not expecting her agent to be disturbing her. She joked that she went for the "biggest boots" for the teaser clip in order to avoid fans guessing it was her.

Fleur was already part of the Strictly family, having competed on the most recent series, where she reached the final with her partner Vito Coppola.