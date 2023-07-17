The Strictly Come Dancing stars are expecting their first baby this summer

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby together this summer and the dad-to-be has shared the sweetest Instagram post.

Taking to the social media site on Sunday, Aljaz paid tribute to his pregnant wife on their wedding anniversary with a romantic photo of him kissing her cheek, telling Janette: "Happy sixth (I think) wedding anniversary Bučka. You are definitely in my top three favourite people (right now)."

The heartwarming message got fans talking, with many wondering if the couple's baby has already arrived.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off bare baby bump whilst packing hospital bag

One follower wrote: "The baby is here?!!!!!!!," while another said, "You’ve had the baby!! Top 3!!!"

There were more excited comments, as a third reacted: "Love you both and so happy for you and your new arrival xxx."

We wonder if the professional dancers have indeed welcomed their bundle of joy, or if Aljaz was simply referring to Janette's baby bump.

The host shared her own anniversary message too, with a photo of the pair looking so loved up.

"Happy 6th wedding anniversary Bučko," Janette penned on Instagram, where she donned a beautiful boho bridal dress that accentuated her blooming baby bump.

She added: "Last one just us two. To many more years of adventures, love, and laughter together. I love you w/ all my heart and feel so lucky that our little one and myself get to have you forever."

© Nicky Johnston Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec can’t wait to become parents

On Friday, Janette revealed that she has temporarily moved out of the new Cheshire home she shares with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, to relocate back to London to be closer to her doctor as her due date approaches.

Posting a gorgeous bump photo of her wrapped in tulle material, Janette explained: "Left to London today for the last weeks/days of pregnancy to be near our doctor. Felt quite emotional leaving our house as I knew next time we were home, we would be 3 of us!"

She added: "I cannot wait to meet you. What will you be like? What will you look like? What kind of things will you be into? Such a beautiful and exciting new chapter of our lives. Not long now little one…. Not long."

© David M. Benett The Strictly stars are due any time now

Janette and Aljaz married six years ago with three magical wedding ceremonies over three weeks.

The stars fell in love in 2010 after meeting on tour in Burn The Floor, and first tied the knot in London surrounded by their Strictly co-stars, going on to have a second ceremony in Slovenia and a third in Miami, each of them equally as special as the other.