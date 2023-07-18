NCIS star Sean Murray sparks fan support with new social media post amid season 21 update

The show is set to return to CBS later this year

NCIS star Sean Murray has received messages of support from his Instagram followers after sharing a post advocating the ongoing writers' strike.

The actor, who plays Special Agent Timothy McGee in the long-running CBS drama, shared two photos of SAG-AFTRA posters, the first of which reads: "SAG-AFTRA STRONG," while the second showcases the message: "SAG-AFTRA SUPPORTS WGA."

Sean captioned the post with a simple hashtag: "#SAGAFTRAstrong."

The 45-year-old sparked a strong reaction from his social media followers, who were quick to show their support in the comments section.

One person wrote: "I am so sorry you all are having to deal with this. It's just not fair and right. This fan is so thankful you ALL give of your talents. You ALL deserve to be treated with more respect and appreciation. Hang in there," while another added: "You all have my support."

A third person commented: "I wish with all my heart that it will soon be resolved. And many thanks to these writers, screenwriters, and you actors for so many series and movies that have marked our lives and we remember with great affection."

Sean's recent post comes shortly after his co-star Brian Dietzen shared an update on the upcoming 21st season of NCIS.

© CBS Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee in NCIS

In a post to Instagram about his recent vacation to Greece, Brian revealed that he would be taking to the picket lines whilst he and the cast await for filming to begin once the strike has ended.

© @briankdietzen/Instagram Brian Dietzen went to Greece with his wife, Kelly

"It was an epic journey and so beautiful. Santorini, Naxos, Athens, it was the trip of a lifetime," the caption began, alongside a sweet selfie of Brian and his wife against a stunning sunset backdrop.

He went on to share details about their amazing holiday, which included "amazing food" and a live orchestra performance at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, before going on to say that he will eventually return to work. "Now back to work… eventually?" he wrote. "Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."

© @briankdietzen/Instagram Brian recently returned home from Greece

While filming has yet to commence on the new episodes, the popular procedural show is currently scheduled to return in the fall as usual.

Both NCIS and its spin-off show, NCIS: Hawai'i, have been included in the CBS 2023 fall schedule, which suggests that new episodes will arrive in September.

Why are the writers striking in Hollywood?

Members of the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the major studios before their current deal expired.

© CBS NCIS is set to return in the fall

The strike began on May 2, ending 15 years of labor peace in the industry and bringing many productions to a halt.

WGA members are in disagreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of major studios such as Apple, Netflix, Disney and Amazon.

© CBS NCIS: Hawai'i is set to return for season three in the fall

The writers' demands include a stable pay structure, a pay increase and assurances that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting.