Outlander season 7 episode 6: in which William meets everyone except Jamie

Sometimes watching Outlander is like watching a horror movie. You want to shout at the characters for making decisions that you would never make yourself. Don’t split up! Don’t befriend him! Don’t father a child and then fight for the other side of the army that he is a part of as a dedicated soldier! Unfortunately, in episode six, our favourite Frasers made some very questionable decisions, and we’re here to talk about them in our weekly Outlander Insider…

While plenty happened in the latest episode, I think our main frustrations stem from William’s apparent determination to meet every single one of the Fraser clan except the one that truly matters; his father, Jamie. In this episode, William met Claire and reunited with Ian, AKA his stepmother and his cousin. And since he met Brianna, we’ve practically completed all of the Frasers currently in America.

Like Gwenyth in Sliding Doors, it is so delightfully annoying when William and Jamie crisscross paths while never actually meeting - because we know it’ll all be worth it in the end when they do meet, right? RIGHT, STARZ?!

© Robert Wilson William is back with the British army

Meanwhile, Claire took part in her favourite activity of separating herself from the group and being kidnapped, this time by the red coats in a nice bit of nostalgia to her season one capture - but this time she luckily ended up meeting William (we might have mentioned) instead of landing in the lap of Black Jack Randall.

© Robert Wilson Claire helping out as a healer

After spending some time tending to the sick and injured, Claire leaves them all to it after leaving with Ian because, as per, a daring rescue attempt is made, and Ian manages to save Claire with William’s reluctant help. Look at the Fraser family all getting along!

Ian also reunites with the only thing that matters, Rollo! Oh, Rachel Hunter was also there too. It looks like those two have definitely hit it off and we’re very invested in making Rachel a part of the Fraser family. Is it too early to suggest marriage?!

© Robert Wilson Ian and Rachel are growing closer

Meanwhile, in the 20th century, Brianna is fascinated by the new portal she has discovered, which is mysteriously different to your classic ‘stones’ portals that we know and love. Combine this with the final moments of the episode, where Roger spots what appears to be an 18th-century man in his back garden, could it be that this portal is actually a way for people from the past to get into the future? We’re definitely intrigued!

© Robert Wilson Get a job! Stay away from her!

We’re less enthused by Roger appearing to befriend Rob Cameron, who, if you recall, locked Roger’s beloved wife in a TUNNEL only last episode. However, a bit of Gaelic enthusiasm is all Roger needs to be won over, and he and Rob are off for a drink. And we’re going to have a guess that this might not go too well.