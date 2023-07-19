Outlander's Sam Heughan sends fans into frenzy with exciting career update

Sam Heughan just revealed an exciting career update, and fans are losing it. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Outlander star confirmed that he's going on tour throughout July and August, giving fans across the US a chance to meet him.

Sharing a video from one of his previous tours, Sam captioned it: "The Summer of Sassenach. I'm hitting the road and would love to see you. Will be signing bottles, making refreshing cocktails and celebrating the summer of @sassenachspirits!"

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to express their excitement in the comments. "SCREAMINGGGGGGGGGGG, I'll see you in LA," replied one. "Omg, how exciting! Can't wait to see you in Houston Texas," added another.

MORE: Outlander star Sam Heughan defended by fans following backlash over social media post

READ: Outlander season 7 episode 5: Does Brianna want to go back to the past?

Meanwhile, a third penned: "So very happy for you Mr Heughan!! And so excited and thrilled for all the people that get to meet you and enjoy your wonderful @sassenachspirits!!"

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam is currently on hiatus from Outlander

After wrapping on season seven of Outlander – which is now airing on Starz – Sam is currently on hiatus, so his tour couldn't have come at a more perfect time. Considering the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, it seems unlikely that the Jamie Fraser star will actually return to set this year.

Back in June, Sam's co-star, actress Caitriona Balfe, revealed a disappointing update regarding production on season eight. Originally, filming for the new episodes was due to commence in July, however, the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood has resulted in a delay.

© James Minchin Sam's co-star Caitriona Balfe confirmed that filming on season eight has been delayed

Asked when shooting for the final series is due to start, Caitriona said: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers' strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see."

"That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that," she told RadioTimes.com.

© Instagram Sam is set to return in season two of Men in Kilts

While Outlander has currently been put on hold, Sam's reality series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, is due for release in August, so the actor will remain on our screens in the coming months.

Reuniting with his former Outlander co-star and close friend, Graham McTavish in the upcoming instalment, this time round the two are heading to New Zealand. Click the video below to watch the trailer...

WATCH: Sam Heughan returns in season two of Men in Kilts

Ahead of Men in Kilts' season two premiere, Starz has already given fans an idea of what to expect. In an official statement, the streamer said: "Heughan and McTavish will continue their immersive adventure travel experience, this time in New Zealand. They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand while diving into its own history."

Back in June, HELLO! also caught up with Graham McTavish at the season three premiere of Netflix's The Witcher, and he had plenty to say about the return of Men in Kilts.

© Instagram The duo will explore New Zealand

"Well, what fans can expect is to be amazed that I'm still alive," Graham joked. "He [Sam Heughan], you know, he scared me a lot in the first season, but he really went out of his way [in season two].

"I know I brought him to New Zealand. I brought him, you know, he came at my invitation and I was interested in the history. [But] I'm trying to talk to him about the Maori culture, all of this sort of thing. And what he wants to do is just throw me off cliffs and torture me. So, yeah, fans will see some naked fear."