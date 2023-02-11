The View stars stunning homes revealed: From Whoopi Goldberg to Jenny McCarthy & more The stars of the ABC talk show have the most incredible homes

From Whoopi Goldberg to Jenny McCarthy, Joy Behar and more, the stars of The View, past and present, have created the most incredible homes for themselves and their families over the years – and we're taking a look inside. Check out the panellist's most stunning properties, which include sprawling mansions and estates in New York, the Hamptons, New Jersey, Washington DC and Illinois.

Jenny McCarthy's house in Illinois

Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg reside in a breathtaking lakeside mansion with her 20-year-old son, Evan. Based in St Charles, Illinois, the jaw-dropping property boasts a private golf green, as well as a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and a slide.

More recently, Jenny gave fans a glimpse into her glamorous bedroom makeover, which she lovingly planned as a surprise for her husband, Donnie. Creating a sleek and contemporary space with plenty of opulent accessories, the room featured a black and white color scheme, as well as 3D art and a white faux fur rug. Click the video below to see the final result…

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy's glamorous bedroom makeover for husband Donnie Wahlberg

During an interview with People, Blue Bloods star Donnie also opened up about their family home, which he called a "little piece of heaven".

"We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain and I know that means a lot to Jenny," he revealed. "I know if she's stressed or has worries about Evan or whatever's going on, that little space is where she can go. We've just carved out a little piece of heaven."

The Masked Singer star gave fans a glimpse of her life in St Charles, Illinois

"This isn't an extravagant home," Donnie explained. "But there is no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it."

Whoopi Goldberg's house in New Jersey

According to Architectural Digest, in 2009 Whoopi Goldberg purchased a $2.8 million mansion in the gated community of Llewellyn Park, New Jersey. It was originally built in 1927.

During an interview with New York Magazine, The View host reflected on her decision to move at the time, explaining that she'd been seeking more privacy after feeling "a bit besieged" in the city, specifically while living in Manhattan.

Whoopi Goldberg's $2.8-million mansion includes a beige and cream kitchen with granite countertops

An eight-bedroom seven-bathroom Colonial-style property, Whoopi occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her lavish home on Instagram, including her beige and cream kitchen, which includes statement granite countertops. She also has plenty of artwork around the house and has said to New York Magazine that a lot of it was inspired by Elizabeth Taylor.

Sunny Hostin's house in New York

In 2018, The View's Sunny Hostin gave People a tour of her 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in Purchase, New York. A decadent 1920s property with plenty of history, it had originally been built for Governor Herbert H. Lehman, before being left in a state of "disrepair."

Sunny Hostin owns a 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in Purchase, New York

"When I got here, it had no running water, no electricity—there was a bat flying around in the hall," Sunny told the publication. Embarking on six months of renovations, the award-winning journalist and lawyer may have installed a completely new kitchen, but she "stayed true to the home" by preserving the hardwood floors, the original staircase and stained-glass windows.

Opting for a warm color scheme that includes hints of mustard yellow, Sunny also revealed that she'd accessorized her home with beautiful Latin, Caribbean and African art.

Joy Behar's house in the Hamptons

Joy Behar boasts a huge property portfolio that includes multiple homes in the US, but in 2021, The View panellist gave Hedges a rare glimpse into her home in the Hamptons. Speaking about her approach to real estate, the comedian and host referred to herself as a "house hopper".

Joy Behar's Hamptons house is over 100 years old

"When I see it, I want it," she added. Joy has been living in her current Hamptons home for almost a decade, and she couldn't love it more. "This house is over 100 years old — I'm almost as old as this house!" she said. "But it's a beautiful house, it has bones, and it has history."

The View star has said "there is no better place" then the Hamptons

Describing her taste as "eclectic modern," Joy also spoke about her love of local tag sales and estate sales, which she uses to find secret treasures for her home. While her previous work on The View had required her to head back to Manhattan, the mom-of-one was always eager to return. "I love the Hamptons. There is no better place. To me, it resembles Provence more than any other place I've been, and I like it more than Provence," Joy said.

Meghan McCain's house in Washington DC

Meghan McCain has properties across New York and Los Angeles, but she's also spent a lot of time at her home in Washington DC. Regularly posting photos of her contemporary pad on Instagram, the TV personality has opted for all-gray walls and gold accessories in her bedroom. She also has plenty of light filtering into the room, thanks to a huge elliptical window.

Meghan McCain has posted a number of photos from her home in Washington DC

