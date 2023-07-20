Jenna Bush Hager has celebrated many career highs over the years, but her latest sent her into a tailspin.

The Today anchor was left giddy with joy on Wednesday when she shared news which she could barely handle.

Taking to Instagram, Jenna revealed she was the latest guest on the celebrated podcast, Books Beach & Beyond with Elin Hilderband and Tim Talks Books.

She reshared their post on her stories and wrote: "I can not handle this omfg omfg omfg @elinhilderbrand and @timtalksbooks I am forever grateful for this."

Jenna - who hosts Today's book club, Read with Jenna - couldn't contain her passion, and it turns out fans couldn't either.

Jenna is passionate about reading

They commented on the original Instagram post from Tim after listening to the podcast and wrote: "Such a great episode," and, "This was absolutely amazing!! I loved this," while a third added: "Just listened on a road trip, fabulous."

The daughter of George W. Bush has been making a name for herself with her book club over the past few years, and has built upon her legion of fans as a result of its success.

Jenna also hosts Read with Jenna

Last year, the LA Times penned a dedicated feature on Read with Jenna and highlighted many of the successes from the club including the fact that 36 of the 49 titles selected for it at the time made it to the bestseller list.

Not only that, but 16 of the bestsellers were from first-time authors, showcasing Jenna's popularity and success of Read with Jenna.

Jenna is the daughter of former POTUS George W. Bush

The mom-of-three doesn't just read books, she writes them too. After the release of her children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, which she co-wrote with her twin sister, Barbara Bush, the siblings sat down with HELLO! to talk about the story.

They revealed their mom, former First Lady Laura Bush, inspired the main character as she was an only child.

Jenna is also a mom to her three children

"Our main character, which may be unusual in a book about sisterhood, is an only child, but then one day two sets of sisters move onto her block and she becomes an honorary sister and they work together to make their street better," Barbara explained.

"Jen and I are so lucky that we have a twin because we've had a partner in every step of our life and there were no scary days when we were little because we always had someone.

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager

"We realised early on that the opposite of twins is an only child which our mom was. Even though she was an only child, she has had some of the same best friends as she's had as a little girl growing up in West Texas, who to this day are her chosen sisters.

"We can choose our sisters too and we wanted to demonstrate that in our book."