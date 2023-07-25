NCIS star Pauley Perrette shares details on quirky home detail with fans in sweet new post

NCIS star Pauley Perrette often shares amazing glimpses into her life after leaving the hit TV show - and recently shared a series of beautiful photos of her day-to-day goings on - and even answered some fan questions about them!

In one photo the actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Abby Scrivo in the hugely popular network show, shared a row of plants nestled in smiley face pots. Posting on the Instagram comments, one person wrote: "I love the smiley face planters," to which Pauley replied: "They’re vintage mugs!" We want to know where we can buy them from!

Her fans were loving the sweet post, with one writing: "Pauley, you’re the best . I love your simple relaxing life, you deserve it. And i love your sweet simple Beauty ........ Stay safe and keep smiling," while another person added: "Could I come visit. Your peace and tranquillity are so soothing. Thank you for being Pauley!!!"

Pauley Perrette's planters are so cute!

Pauley recently keeps her fans updated with how she is doing just a few years after leaving NCIS under difficult circumstances following an alleged fallout with her co-star, Mark Harmon. At the time, it was reported that Mark would bring his dog to set, who bit a member of the crew, leading Pauley to complain.

After eventually quitting the show, Pauley tweeted about the situation, writing: "I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).

"Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans'. Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm... Just... ?"

She later confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning to NCIS, posting: "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it! #HappyPlace Love y'all!"

CBS responded with a statement reading: "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."