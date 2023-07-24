NCIS alum Pauley Perrette glows in new glimpses of her life away from the spotlight

Pauley Perrette shared with her fans a few glimpses into how she spends her days away from the spotlight, dropping a new set of photos on Instagram for her over 30,000 followers.

The former actress, 54, took to social media with a few random snapshots, kicking things off with a selfie sporting her bright rainbow locks tied in a messy bun.

She included several photos of her California home, surrounded by greenery and the many houseplants she tends to, while also showing off her slew of chain-link bracelets and arm tattoos.

"Swipe," she simply captioned the photos, leading to fans leaving comments like: "That's a beautiful face! You really know how to put a smile on people's faces. The rest of the pictures show how at peace you are to me."

Another added: "Pauley, you're the best . I love your simple relaxing life, you deserve it," and a third wrote: "Love that coffee mug! And the relaxed vibe to the whole post."

The former NCIS star recently wowed fans with the results of her hard work at home, sharing a pair of photos of her buff and tattooed arms.

"Another great advantage of doing all your own yard work," she wrote alongside her post. "About to do a full tilt hillside terracing job solo…with a shovel, gonna need those guns!"

The former TV mainstay has largely stepped away from the limelight since retiring from acting, although it doesn't stop her from occasionally stepping out in support of the causes she champions, seen recently on the red carpets at humanitarian and Pride events.

© Instagram Pauley flexed her toned and tattooed bicep

She remains active on social media, however, having become a passionate activist for civil rights. She even directed and produced a documentary, Citizen Lane, about U.S. civil rights attorney and author Mark Lane.

Pauley's final acting gig was the CBS sitcom Broke, which was canceled in 2020 after just 13 episodes. Her most well-known work remains her 15 year stint on the CBS crime procedural drama which shot her to stardom.

© Getty Images The former actress occasionally makes appearances at charitable events

She played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto from its inaugural season in 2003 till the very end of season 15, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

While the California resident hasn't explicitly stated what caused her to quit acting, rumors swirled of a rift on the NCIS set between her and fellow lead Mark Harmon.

© Getty Images Pauley starred on "NCIS" from 2003-2018

The condition surrounding their alleged feud was never officially confirmed, but in late 2017, Pauley finally shared the news that she had quit the series, and told CBS Sunday Morning that although it was by choice, she was "still grieving."