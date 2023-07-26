NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami faces major setback in new project away from CBS show

NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami is set to star in a new comedy series away from the popular CBS drama.

The actress, who plays Lucy Tara on the procedural show, will appear in a dark comedy, titled Immigrants, which will premiere later this year.

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Sadly, production on the series is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike.

The show's official Instagram account shared an update on the series back in April and revealed that a release date will be announced as soon as possible.

© Instagram Yasmine Al-Bustami is starring in new comedy series, Immigrants

Responding to a fan who asked when and where they could stream the series, the comedy's account responded: "We will be announcing some updates soon. The pilot episode is in the finishing stages and unfortunately the upcoming WGA writers strike has effected the show and we are looking for a way to release the pilot to the audience one way or another."

The upcoming show follows "the misadventures of six unlikely friends through their trials and tribulations on what it really means to be American in America," according to the synopsis.

© CBS Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara in NCIS: Hawai'i

Yasmine recently opened up about how she balances filming for NCIS: Hawai'i with her other film commitments. The star, who also appears in the historical drama, The Chosen, revealed how she juggles filming for the two projects.

SEE: NCIS: Hawai'i star Yasmine Al-Bustami reunites with co-star for important reason

MORE: Michael Weatherly sparks major fan reaction with 'hint' at NCIS return

"I hope well, I tried," she told The Daily Express US. "But there was a lot of communication on both sides, both parties trying to make everything work and thankfully it worked out and this story is working out, so I'm very thankful about that."

© Photo: Getty Images Production on NCIS: Hawai'i is currently on hold

At the time of the interview, which was released in June, Yasmine was in her home state of Texas working on the fourth season of The Chosen.

The drama is set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century and follows the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. Yasmine plays the role of Ramah, the daughter of a wine merchant who becomes one of Jesus' followers.

© CBS NCIS: Hawai'i was commissioned for a third season earlier this year

On how her character, Ramah, differs from Lucy Tara in NCIS: Hawai'i, she continued: "I've never played in a historical piece, which I didn't know I would love so much and love it so much and it's a blast, especially with a story like this.

"The character's obviously very different from the one on NCIS: Hawai'i, so getting to work those muscles was very different."

© CBS CBS has yet to reveal a release date for season three

Sadly, NCIS fans will have to wait a little longer for the third season of the Hawai'i spin-off to arrive on their screens. Production on the drama and its flagship show, NCIS, has been delayed due to the writers' strike, so the release date for the upcoming seasons has yet to be announced by CBS.