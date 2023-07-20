NCIS star Brian Dietzen shows support for NCIS:Hawai'i stars as they rally together for important reason

The stars have taken to the picket lines

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has shown his support for his NCIS: Hawai'i colleagues, who have taken to the picket lines to advocate for the ongoing writers' strike.

Jason Antoon, who plays Ernie Malik in the series, shared a selfie that showed the actor holding up a sign that read: "SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE".

WATCH: Meet the real-life partners of the NCIS cast

He was joined by his fellow co-stars Vanessa Lachey, Tori Anderson and Alex Tarrant, who play Jane Tennant, Kate Whistler and Kai Holman, respectively.

He captioned the post: "We are #sagaftrastrong #NCISHawaii #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRA."

© @jasonantoon/Instagram Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Vanessa Lachey on the picket lines

Fans were quick to share their support in the comment section, with one person writing: "Yes. Best team!!! Miss you all so much, but it will take as long as it takes," while another added: "We completely support you, guys. Stay strong and we'll be patiently waiting for your return."

Brian, who plays Dr Jimmy Palmer in the flagship series, also commented on the post with a praising hands emoji.

The actor has also been spotted on the picket lines in recent days alongside his NCIS co-star Sean Murray. Sean, who portrays Timothy McGee, took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair and some of their colleagues, including writer and executive producer Scott Williams and producer David J. North.

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, on the picket lines

Brian was pictured sporting a T-shirt with the words: 'Team NCIS' printed on the front, while Sean wore one that read: "SAG-AFTRA Strong."

In the caption, he simply wrote the following hashtags: "#sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #solidarity."

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah addresses possible return to Hawai'i spin-off

Brian recently gave fans an update on the upcoming 21st season of NCIS, which has been included in the CBS fall schedule.

© Getty Images Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray on NCIS

Sharing a post to Instagram about his recent trip to Greece with his wife, Kelly, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he would be taking to the picket lines as he awaits for production on the new season to commence.

After sharing details of his "epic" holiday, including a visit to the Odeon of Herodes Atticus to watch a live orchestra perform, Brian wrote: "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."

© @briankdietzen Brian and his wife, Kelly, recently vacationed in Greece

It's unclear when the new seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will arrive on our screens. Whilst both shows have been included in the CBS fall schedule, production has yet to begin.

Why are the writers on strike?

Members of the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike due to a dispute over how writers are compensated in the streaming era.

While their demands include a pay increase, a stable pay structure and guarantees that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting, the WGA failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Disney, Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

© CBS Filming for season 21 of NCIS has yet to begin

The WGA called on their writers to go on strike over two months ago on May 2, which ended 15 years of labor peace in the industry and also brought many productions to a standstill, including scripted shows such as NCIS.