NCIS star Katrina Law shares exciting career moment amid production standstill

Filming for season 21 has yet to commence

NCIS star Katrina Law marked an exciting career moment away from the long-running CBS show on Saturday as she attended the west coast premiere of her new short film, Mayfly, at the LA Shorts International Film Festival.

Katrina co-wrote Mayfly alongside her husband Keith Andreen, who also directed his wife in the movie.

The 37-year-old shared some snaps from the evening on her Instagram Story, including one posted by her friend and fellow actress Vanessa Cater, who praised the project.

Katrina reshared an Instagram Story from Vanessa that showed the two friends posing together on the red carpet. Tagging the NCIS star in the caption, Vanessa wrote: "I'm so proud of you. Co-wrote, starred and produced Mayfly and it's amazing!

© @vanessacater/Instagram Katrina's friend Vanessa Cater shared a photo from the red carpet at the LA Shorts International Film Festival

"You, @KeithAndreen and the rest of the cast/crew killed it!"

The film, which also stars Yellowjackets actor Warren Kole, follows a mysterious woman as she breaks into the home of a best-selling self-help author and forces him to confront scars that he thought had long been healed.

"Best-selling self-help author Aaron Driscoll may look like a successful motivational speaker on the outside, but inside, he hides a dark secret, that he thought would remain buried deep in his past," reads the synopsis.

© Photo: Instagram Katrina with her husband Keith Andreen

"After a long day of talk shows, book signings, and motivational speaking, he returns home to his mansion and passes out, only to be startled awake by what initially appears to be an obsessed fan holding him at gunpoint, demanding the truth about his shameful past, and forcing him into a painful reckoning that will either kill him or be his salvation."

The west coast premiere of Mayfly comes amid disappointing news for NCIS fans as production for the upcoming 21st season is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike.

© CBS Production on season 21 has yet to commence

It's not clear when the show will return to screens, although reruns of the drama are scheduled to air in the fall.

Stars of the drama recently took to the picket lines to show their support for the strike, including Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, who play Dr Jimmy Palmer and Agent Timothy McGee.

Sean took to his Instagram page to share a snap of the pair, who were joined by writer and executive producer Scott Williams and producer David J. North on the picket lines.

© Instagram The team of NCIS, including leads Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray, on the picket lines

Brian was pictured donning a T-shirt with the words: 'Team NCIS' printed on the front, while Sean sported one that read: "SAG-AFTRA Strong."

In the caption, he simply wrote the hashtags: "#sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #solidarity."

Brian recently gave an update on the production status of season 21 in an Instagram post marking his trip to Greece with his wife, Kelly.

© @briankdietzen Brian shared a snap from his Greece vacation with his wife, Kelly

Sharing a selfie of the actor and his wife, which was taken against a stunning sunset backdrop, Brian detailed the highlights from their vacation before going on to add: "Now back to work… eventually? Til then, I'll be on the picket lines."