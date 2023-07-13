James Martin flooded with congratulatory messages after making big announcement

James Martin has been flooded with messages after he was given an honorary doctorate from Bolton University.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the celebrity chef – who hails from Yorkshire – expressed his joy as he shared a screenshot of his certificate.

"Wow, what a honour!" he wrote. "Today I received an Honorary Doctorate from @boltonuni! Firstly, what joy it was to see all the amazing people graduating today and I wish them all the very best."

Touching upon his humble beginnings, he added: "Secondly, thank you University of Bolton for this. As a young lad who academically didn't have a lot to enter the world at the start, getting this means so much. Chuffed to bits! Professor and now Doctor Martin! Thank you!! #honorarygraduate #uniofbolton #boltonuni."

The 51-year-old was flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrity friends and fans alike. Ruth Langsford stated: "How fantastic! Congratulations Doctor Martin!" His Strictly Come Dancing partner Camilla Sacre-Dallerup said: "Congratulations [party emoji]."

One follower noted: "When I listened to you talk on Dyslexia, (as a person who has worked extensively within Education), it was so moving. I understand the journey it takes on all levels to reach personal goals. Today stand proud fella, a beautiful award for the most wonderful of souls."

Another said: "Well done on the recognition there James." A third fan wrote: "My son graduated there yesterday and we noticed your name in the proceedings for today. Congratulations @jamesmartinchef."

© Simon Barr James Martin is returning to The Game Fair this summer

James is undeniably one of the most in-demand chefs on television, having fronted primetime weekend television for over the past few decades. The star is famed for his television work with the BBC and ITV, previously presenting the cookery show Saturday Kitchen from 2006 until 2016.

He has since starred in the documentary series, James Martin's Great British Adventure (2019) and Islands to Highlands (2020). Currently, he presents James Martin's Saturday Morning on ITV.