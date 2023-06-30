Outlander season 7 episode 3 breakdown: wait so Jamie can actually see the future now?!

Outlander really is a show like no other. One minute you’re crying because Jamie has encountered his beloved daughter for the first time in 20 years after being cruelly parted from his family by circumstance, the next minute Mr Bugg is laying down curses on Ian, and there’s buried treasure hidden by a dead Spaniard and Brianna is rocking some wildly fake bangs - all of which happened in episode three.

But perhaps the wildest moment of the episode was met with almost no reaction whatsoever - and that is that Jamie can see the future now?! Join us for our (nervous) breakdown about season 7 episode 3…

It’s fair to say that there was never a dull moment in episode three as the action opened with Fraser’s Ridge finally achieving its fate of burning down. However, it wasn’t when Brianna and Roger read about it in the papers, but it was actually at a different time, thanks to Brianna introducing matches a couple of centuries early.

© Robert Wilson The Frasers house is no more

So did Bree and Roger actually manage to change the past or, like Claire suggested, did the newspapers just get it wrong? Either way, Jamie and Claire are now homeless while also conveniently sitting on a huge pile of Jacobite gold.

© Robert Wilson Jamie Fraser can see the future now?!

The gold very sadly caused the death of the Fraser's housekeeper, Mrs Bugg, after Ian shot her down in a case of mistaken identity. Since Ian didn’t have anything he loved enough yet, Mr Bugg vowed to wait until he did before he exacted his revenge - so we definitely don’t think it’s the last we’ve seen of him.

Meanwhile, Jamie once again enthralled Claire with one of his dreams, where in this case he sees Bree and Roger chatting to their pal Fiona, and perfectly described a telephone. Claire is just happily describing how telephones work - but we have some QUESTIONS.

© Screen Grab Who thinks Roger and Bree are digging up that gold?!

Are we not going to acknowledge that Jamie is literally seeing the future? And more to the point, why is he seeing the future?! Does this mean he might be able to travel through the stones soon? And why is he basically the only character at this point who can’t go through the stones? (See our video breakdown for continued decision and/or hysteria on this topic).

© Robert Wilson Brianna and Roger are back in the future

While Jamie was dreaming of his daughter in the future, his son William was very much in his present, and young Ian appears to have clicked that the British soldier is Jamie’s lad, where it is once again reiterated that William can never know the truth of his parentage. But our question is, why on earth not? Tell him, you cowards! Surely this is just a set-up for a tres dramatic reveal? We’re thinking a Kat and Zoe Slater in EastEnders-esque reveal must be on the cards.

© Instagram Tell William the truth!

So what is next for Jamie and Claire? With everything they own burned to a crisp, the pair take Ian to embark on the return journey to Scotland, which we are very happy about! See you in Lallybroch, sassenachs!