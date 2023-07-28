Red, White and Royal Blue: early reviews are in - and fans are saying same thing

The much-anticipated adaptation of the bestselling novel Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston is right around the corner, and some fans and reviewers have been lucky enough to watch the movie before it is released on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August. So what has the reaction been? Here’s what the early reviews have been saying…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “Um so #RWRBMovie slaps and I’m not even kidding. Full 5 stars from me, no complaints. So funny and full of chemistry between the leads with great supporting performances. I will be thinking about one scene in particular over and over forever tbh - it got me right in my feelings.”

WATCH: Will you be watching the new movie?

Another person added: “Haven't read #RWRBMovie & can't say much about it as an adaptation. What I can say is I loved it, I'm now obsessed with Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry & I will be rewatching a million times because there is nothing I love more than fun banter, sexy scenes and CHEMISTRY!!”

A third fan added: “I adored #RWRBMovie. It hits all the fun tropes of a typical fluffy rom-com, but it also doesn't shy away from the gay stuff, both in terms of the love these men share and also when it comes to their extreme horniness for each other. Look out for my review and an interview soon!”

© Jonathan Prime Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

The upcoming movie, which stars Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine and The Kissing Booth actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, follows Prince Henry, a British royal, and the First Son of the United States of America, Alex, who are forced to pretend to be friends after causing an international incident. Of course, in a classic enemies-to-lovers fashion, the pair end up falling for each other.

Early reviews have been particularly complimentary of the casting of the two leads, with one writing: “I really enjoyed Red, White & Royal Blue. It's both a masterclass in casting leads for their incredible chemistry and an all-round charming rom-com. You'll especially love it if you enjoyed the book, it really captures its heart.”

© Jonathan Prime The movie is out on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August

Speaking about casting, director Matthew López told Vanity Fair: “Taylor’s a little more like Alex than Nick is like Henry. But Taylor is not as much of a human cannonball as Alex is. And to watch Taylor in the audition process become that reckless and energetic creature was actually really, really fun. I genuinely cannot imagine any other two actors other than these two playing these parts.”

He added: “Without realizing it, Nick taught me that I was in search of someone who would take care of Henry. It felt very safe putting Henry into Nick’s hands.”