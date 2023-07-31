Good Morning Britain viewers complain as show pulled off air in latest schedule shake-up

Good Morning Britain viewers weren't too pleased on Monday morning when the show was pulled off air halfway through its broadcast.

The programme, which was hosted by Kate Garraway and Ed Balls, usually runs from 6am until 9am each weekday morning, but instead came to an end at 7.30am before handing over to ITV's coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which sees Japan takes on Spain.

Kate wrapped up the programme by telling viewers: "Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow from 6. I know, we're disappearing!

"It's time to hand over to ITV Sport for coverage of the Women's World Cup when Japan take on Spain!"

Taking to Twitter, fans of the current affairs programme complained about the broadcast being cut short, with one person writing: "@GMB why does ITV keep cutting GMB time. Why not like BBC put it on other channels like BBC2. I just switch over," while another confused viewer added: "Hold up, thought @gmb just went for an ad break?!? Over to @BBCBreakfast then."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls and Kate Garraway hosted the show on Monday

A third frustrated fan added: "@GMB it's goodbye from me… I want a program I can rely on."

Fans can expect the schedule change to continue through the beginning of the week, as Good Morning Britain will end at the same time on Tuesday but will air as normal on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It's not just Good Morning Britain that will be disrupted this week. Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will also be affected by the football coverage.

© Shutterstock Monday's programme was cut short

Lorraine won't air on Monday or Tuesday but will return with an extended show on Wednesday and will be broadcast as usual for the rest of the week.

This Morning fans can expect to see the show on their screens on Monday from 10.15am. However, the programme will not air at all on Tuesday or Wednesday. Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will be back on our screens on Thursday and Friday, when the show will be broadcast as usual.

© Shutterstock Lorraine will not air on Monday and Tuesday but will return on Wednesday

Finally, Loose Women will air for just half an hour from 12.30pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday this week.

The schedule shake-up comes amid other changes for ITV as it was reported earlier this month that This Morning will not be replacing Phillip Schofield following his departure in May.

Instead, it's been rumoured that Holly Willoughby will front the programme as its sole star and will be joined by a roster of presenters, including Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson will host This Morning this week

The development comes after Phillip Schofield left the show earlier this summer. In June, the broadcaster admitted to lying about having an affair with a younger, male colleague on the programme.

In a statement at the time, he said he was "deeply sorry" for lying and that while the relationship was "unwise, but not illegal," it is now over.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby is currently away from This Morning for a summer break

Holly is currently away from the show on a summer break and is expected to return in September. In her absence, Josie and Craig are taking the reins as hosts this week.