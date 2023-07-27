Good Morning Britain viewers complain as show pulled off air midway through

Good Morning Britain viewers weren't too pleased on Thursday morning when the show was pulled off air midway through the programme.

While the show usually runs from 6am until 9am each morning, host Ben Shephard explained that Thursday's instalment would be ending just before 8 o'clock to make way for coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which will see Portugal take on Vietnam on the pitch.

Thankfully, the programme will return on Friday morning and will air as usual from 6am until 9am.

Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their disappointment over the show being cut short. One person wrote: "@GMB why are you only on for an hour… or not on at all. When are you back properly???! Replaced with some football game or some other rubbish," while another added: "Well that was a cut off lol. Over to #BBCBreakfast it is."

© ITV GMB ended an hour early on Thursday

ITV's daytime schedule has been disrupted all week, with Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women all affected by the football coverage.

While Lorraine won't be broadcast on Thursday, This Morning will run at a later 10.45am slot while Loose Women will air as usual.

Good Morning Britain and Lorraine will both return as normal on Friday, while This Morning will air from 10am until 11.30am.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine will air as usual on Friday

ITV's schedule shake-up isn't the only reason the broadcaster has been making headlines in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, it was reported that ITV will not be replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning and instead, Holly Willoughby will take the reins as the sole star.

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby will reportedly take the reins as the solo star on This Morning

The presenter will reportedly be joined by a roster of presenters, including Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

This comes after Phillip Schofield's departure in May, which followed rumours of tensions between him and his longtime friend, Holly.

In June, Phillip admitted to lying about an affair with a younger, male colleague on This Morning. He apologised in a statement, saying that he was "deeply sorry" for lying and that while the relationship was "unwise, but not illegal," it is now over.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield left ITV in May

Holly is taking a break from This Morning for the summer holidays but is expected to return in September.

While Alison and Dermot have been standing in for the star amid her absence, as of next week, they'll be handing over the reins to Josie and Craig.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson will host This Morning next week

The news was announced on Wednesday's episode of This Morning in an advert for next week's programmes which teased "cracking guests", "delicious food" and "a lot of laughs".

Friday hosts Alison and Dermot have also been in the news recently after the former Big Brother star spoke out over reports of a "strained relationship" between herself and Dermot.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond have been hosting This Morning in Holly's absence

Alison commented on a photo that Dermot posted to Instagram that showed the pair happily sitting on the blue sofa. Dispelling the rumours, she wrote: "Cut the tension with a knife," alongside a laughing emoji.