Meet Wolf star Juliet Stevenson's famous husband who she married after 29 years

Juliet Stevenson is starring in BBC One's brand new thriller, Wolf, which begins on Monday night and is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder.

The actress is a familiar face on our screens having starred in various major films and TV shows over the years, including Bend It Like Beckham, The Village and Mona Lisa Smile. But did you know that her husband is also in the public eye? Find out all we know about their marriage here…

WATCH: Juliet Stevenson stars in the BBC's new drama, Wolf

Who is Juliet Stevenson's husband?

Juliet Stevenson, 66, is married to anthropologist, writer and director Hugh Brody.

Hugh, 80, began his career at Oxford University, where he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics. After graduating, he went on to hold a number of academic posts at various universities, including Queen's University and Belfast.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Juliet Stevenson is married to anthropologist Hugh Brody

Hugh is also a writer and filmmaker and has published several books, including Inishkillane (1973), The People's Land (1975) and Maps and Dreams (1981). He has penned a number of screenplays, too, including Nineteen Nineteen, which was developed into a drama film in 1985.

As for his anthropology work, Hugh has carried out projects across the globe, including in southern Africa, where he worked with the Khomani Bushman and South African San Institute on land claims.

In the 1970s, he worked as a research officer in the Arctic and lived with Inuit, a group of indigenous people, in the communities of Pond Inlet on Baffin Island and Sanikiluaq on the Belcher Islands. His research was recorded in his book, The People's Land, Inuit and Whites in the Eastern Arctic.

How did Juliet Stevenson meet her husband?

Juliet and Hugh met at a mutual friend's supper party in 1993 and were together for 29 years before finally deciding to get hitched.

The couple, who share a daughter, Rosalind, and a son, Gabriel, tied the knot in December 2021 at a small registry office in Suffolk.

© Shutterstock Juliet and Hugh tied the knot in 2021 after almost 30 years together

Opening up about why the couple decided to get married after 29 years together, Juliet explained: "It's partly tax. If you're not married, you've got children together and you've lived together for decades, they take a lot of tax away from you.

MORE: BBC and Netflix team up for new drama from Line of Duty producers – and it sounds seriously gripping

MORE: BBC Breakfast introduces new presenter to show – viewers have same reaction

"I used to think, 'What's the point [of marriage]?' My parents had a troubled marriage, and I didn't see what it did for women, really. What's the point of it? It's an old-fashioned idea; we don't need it," she told The Sydney Morning Herald last year. "You stay with somebody because you love them. You work really hard, you look after your kids together. Why do I need a piece of paper?

© Simon Ridgway Juliet stars in Wolf alongside Owen Teale and Annes Elwy

"But I've changed my mind. I love him very, very much. We've been on a huge journey together and I like the idea of standing up in front of the world, in a very small way, and saying, 'This is my man; this is my person.' And once marriage started including same-sex marriage, I thought, 'Okay, this institution has really changed for the better now.'"

In a previous interview with The Daily Mail, Juliet said she was pleased to be working in a different industry to her husband. "I'm very glad to be with somebody who's not in the industry because I'm a bit of an obsessive," she said.

© Simon Ridgway Juliet plays Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf

"I get very submerged in a piece of work, and if I lived with another actor, it would be a bit suffocating."