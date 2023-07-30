Call the Midwife announces break in filming on season 13 - details

Call the Midwife has announced that the cast and crew are taking a well-deserved break from filming for the summer.

Taking to its official Instagram page, the show announced that filming for the first half of season 13 has ended and when the cast return to the set, they will continue to film until production wraps in November.

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps, including one of Nancy actress Megan Cusack holding a boom microphone, as well as another snap of Stephen McGann and Laura Main, who play Patrick and Shelagh Turner, smiling for a selfie, the drama's social media team wrote: "This week has been the last week of filming before we take our regular summer break on the production of Series 13 - and there has been a definite end-of-term feel to proceedings...

"Down in the clinic, our brilliant Meghan Cusack (Nancy) felt inspired to swap roles with trusty sound man Tom so she could try her hand at operating the boom microphone (I'm not sure she's quite got the hang of it...).

"Meanwhile, over at the Turner house, Patrick and Shelagh (Stephen McGann and Laura Main) sent us a summery kitchen selfie before they head off on their holidays."

The caption continued: "Filming days are long, and the hours are variable - sometimes the crew will need to shoot from early daytime into the very late evening to catch essential night scenes. Weeks of this, away from family, can take its toll - and so a good break in high summer allows the crew enough time to see their folks and get away for a holiday. The benefits to morale - and to the subsequent work - are enormous."

The show's social media team went on to add that when the cast and crew return to the set, the second half of season 13 will be shot through to November.

Filming for season 13 began back in May and the show has regularly kept fans up to date with all the latest news from Poplar, including the return of a much-loved cast member.

Nate Court, who played baby Robert Dellow in the season ten finale, will be making a cameo in the upcoming season.

The drama shared the news on social media with an adorable snap of Nate being held by his co-star Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie Jackson. "This GORGEOUS shot comes hot from the set of Call the Midwife series 13, where we have been delighted to welcome back a familiar guest to Nonnatus House – the beautiful young Nate Court!" read the caption.

"Nate was one our most memorable new babies when he played Robert Dellow in the deeply moving finale episode of Series 10. The Dellow family were struggling to adjust to Robert being diagnosed with Down's Syndrome – but Reggie's love for Robert helped ease their fears."

The post went on to say that the Call the Midwife family were thrilled when Nate was able to return to Poplar for a brief cameo in season 13, adding: "We won't tell you how or why Nate was there – no spoilers! – but we can't wait to show you the end results."