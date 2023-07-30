The Repair Shop star shares new update amid season break

The Repair Shop star Dominic Chinea has shared an exciting update on the latest season of the popular BBC show.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the metalwork expert posted two behind-the-scenes snaps from the barn, revealing that filming for season 12 has continued.

WATCH: Meet the cast of BBC's The Repair Shop

The first photo, which was taken from Dom's worktop in the barn, shows several cameras pointing at the star, who was behind the lens. Tagging the show's Instagram account, he wrote in the caption: "@TheRepairShopTV team making sure they capture every angle."

The second snap showed Dom sitting down behind his work desk while looking towards the cameras.

© @dominicchinea/Instagram Dominic Chinea shared behind-the-scenes photos from The Repair Shop barn

Dom's update comes amid a break in broadcasting for the show's latest season. The popular heirloom-fixing programme hasn't aired a new episode since 5 July and instead, BBC One has broadcast reruns from previous seasons.

While we don't know exactly when unseen episodes will arrive on our screens, we do know that there are six episodes remaining of the current series, according to the BBC website.

Woodwork expert Will Kirk recently announced that the show is gearing up to film this year's Christmas special, which will air in December.

© @dominicchinea/Instagram Filming on the latest season is underway

Sharing a video to Instagram, the star addressed fans while wearing a Santa Claus hat.

"Ho, ho ho! Well, it's not really Christmas yet but it will be soon," he began.

"We are casting for Christmassy items at The Repair Shop. So if you have anything Christmassy at home that needs fixing, please get in touch."

© @therepairshoptv Will Kirk revealed that the show is preparing to film the Christmas special

While fans may have to wait a little longer to see the Christmas special, they'll be glad to know that the series won't be coming off air anytime soon as it's been commissioned for another two years.

Host Jay Blades made the announcement at the TV BAFTAs in May after the programme picked up a gong in the Daytime category. "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken," he said in the winners' room. "We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."

© Kate Green/BAFTA The Repair Shop won the BAFTA TV award for Daytime

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, which is a charming village in the Lavant Valley in Chichester, West Sussex.

The famous barn is actually a building called the Court Barn, which dates from the late 17th or early 18th century and was originally built in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire. In 1977, the barn was dismantled and transported to Singleton, where it was reconstructed in 1979.

© Guy Levy The show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum

The open-air museum, which is spread across 40 acres, holds over 50 historic buildings which date back to 950AD. It also includes walks, gardens, a millpond and farm animals.