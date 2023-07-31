World on Fire’s latest episode hints at missing character's return in season 3

World on Fire season two has well underway on BBC, with episode three airing on Sunday night. The hit show made major changes to the cast after taking a longer break than planned between seasons one and two due to the pandemic - with key cast members not appearing in the second season. However, a major moment in the latest instalment has sparked hope that we will see a character return very soon. Find out more…

Brian J. Smith played an American doctor named Webster who remained in Paris after the German occupation, much due to his romance with a musician, Albert, who is arrested after Nazis take his apartment. But despite Albert appearing in season two while still remaining in captivity, Webster is conspicuously absent.

WATCH: Have yuo been watching season two?

However, episode three revealed a flashback where Webster is mentioned, hinting that the show isn’t quite done with his character - yet. Posting on Twitter about the moment, one person wrote: "We need him back!!! Surely that’s a sign he’s coming back," while another person added: "I'm not sure why they would show that if he wasn't coming back." A third fan added: "Those 2 need to get their happy ending, more than anyone. Even Kasia and Harry."

So why isn’t Brian in season two? The actor has been hugely busy, with two major TV show projects including Class of ’09 and Essex County being released in 2023. However, the show’s creator revealed that it was a creative decision for season two.

Brian J. Smith isn't in season two

Speaking about Brian and Helen Hunt, who plays Webster’s aunt Nancy, and their potential return for season three, the show’s creator Peter Bowker said: "I would hope there’s room for them to return in season three because of the American involvement.

"I think sometimes it comes to a point where obviously with someone as good as Helen, you’re looking at stories. And you’re looking so hard. You’re thinking, 'Is this growing the story or growing because I would really, really love Helen to be in it?' There’s a gap between the American journalists being expelled from Berlin and before the Americans joined the war, so [including her] doesn’t really fit with the story.

© Steffan Hill Albert is in prison in season 2

"But I would love both of those characters to come back if at all possible. [PBS] was very supportive. They respond to story; they’re not really box-ticking for American actors. They are very keen on the diverse representation."

While fans have been loving the show, some viewers have pointed out the show’s inaccuracies, with one writing on Twitter about how the show had gotten an RAF scene wrong. They posted: "Calling all #WorldOnFire writers. No WW2 RAF aircraft were fitted with ejector seats, so let's leave it out of aircrew dialogue eh? Be good chaps and consider a tad of research now and then. Might make things a bit more believable. I'll bale out now."