Good Morning Britain star inundated with messages after announcing break from work

Good Morning Britain star Martin Lewis has announced that he will be taking a break from work for a few weeks over the summer, which means viewers sadly won't be seeing him on the show anytime soon.

The founder of Money Saving Expert, who is a regular co-host on the programme, took to X, formally known as Twitter, on Monday night and urged his followers to "be wary of criminals" as he signed off for a well-deserved rest.

"Bye for now," he began. "I'm signing off for a few weeks to take a break, from social media and work, for a battery recharge.

"I'll be leaving all the MoneySaving, any interest rate or price cap change news in the brilliantly capable hands of the @MoneySavingExp team - while I try and stay radio silent.

"Meantime pls be wary of criminals who in the past ramped up scam-ads with me in when I'm not posting. And if you spot them, do report them to the platform."

Signing off the post, he wrote: "Take care. Martin."

The journalist was quickly inundated with kind messages from his followers, who wished him a restful break.

© Photo: Rex Martin joined the show as a permanent co-host in March

One person wrote: "Have an amazing and well-earned break with your family. Thank you for everything Martin - you and your team are incredible," while another added: "Have a lovely holiday Martin. I hope you come back when you're ready and even more determined to do good as we need you very much!"

A third person commented: "Have a lovely break and a well-deserved rest for you and the family Martin. Thanks for everything."

One follower even suggested that Martin could be taking a break from work to secretly film for a celebrity reality show. "Secretly filming The Masked Singer or Celebrity Big Brother," they wrote, alongside a laughing emoji.

© Photo: Rex Martin is a popular presenter on the show

Martin was announced as a regular presenter on Good Morning Britain back in March earlier this year.

Reacting to the news in a statement, Martin said at the time: "To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility. It's a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it's nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

Martin is taking a break from work for a few weeks

"The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I'm hopeful the solution we've come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid's brilliant journalism, is one the show's viewers will welcome."

Martin is no doubt looking forward to spending some quality time with his family during his break from work.

© Photo: Getty Images Martin is married to fellow journalist Lara Lewington

The Manchester-born broadcaster is married to TV presenter and journalist Lara Lewington. The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share one daughter together: Sapphire, who was born in 2012.