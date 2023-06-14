Martin Lewis reveals cheapest way to cool your home during the heatwave

Are you worried about the cost of cooling your home during this hotter weather? You’re certainly not alone, so many of us are wondering if with the increasing energy costs, we should be sparing when it comes to leaving our fans going. Especially if we’re in the habit of leaving them on overnight to help us get a good night’s sleep.

Well, MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis to the rescue! Martin and his team have spoken out to put our minds at rest - and you’ll be pleased to know it’s good news!

Are you worried about the cost of leaving your fan on? You're not alone...

“Many have asked us if using an electric fan to keep cool in summer will burn a hole in their pocket,” Writes Martin’s team on his website MoneySavingExpert.com “With the energy market in crisis, people have been worrying more often about energy prices.

“But the good news is you CAN use an electric fan to manage the heat without breaking into a cold sweat at the cost.

“A typical 12-inch 35-watt desk fan would cost just over 1p an hour to run based on the Government's Energy Price Guarantee rates until the end of June, so about 10p if you leave it on all night (from July, it'll be about 8p). A big 50-watt tower fan wouldn't cost much more – about 1.7p an hour (1.5p from July). If you have a large floor fan, they typically range between 10 watts and 120 watts, costing up to 4p an hour.”

© Photo: Rex Martin Lewis and his team have advised that leaving your fan on overnight costs just 10p

Those figures are so encouraging, especially since the price per hour is set to actually drop in July when we might see even hotter temperatures.

To put that into context, a split unit (that cools one room on its own) costs 16p an hour to run, while ducted air conditioning costs £1.70 an hour - significantly more.

An electric fan is definitely the most economical way to cool your home during these hotter summer months. If you don’t already own one, a great option is Amazon’s Oceon Loong Bladeless Tower Fan with HEPA Air Purifier.

It’s a max of 28 watts so the cost per hour to run is even less than the figures Martin’s team state above. It also purifies the air as it cools, trapping dust, pet hair, and pollen and filtering out any odours.

It’s easy to clean (just wipe with a damp cloth) and the fact it has no blades makes it extremely safe for pets and small children.

Though we haven’t personally tested it, we selected this model because of the reviews, several of which rate it as a great alternative to the more expensive Dyson purifying fan.

Says one: “To my surprise, this is not only a fan but it has multiple uses such as a heater or air purifier.

In small words, one device to cover all, after all you don't want to spend money for three different products and have them all around the house.”

I find the design sleek and elegant, it is not sore to my eyes and It can be kept outside with no problems. Easy to clean, unlike the blades ones which tend to collect dust and are hard to clean.”

KEEP SHOPPING

Struggling through the heatwave? We’ve found all of the best air conditioning units this summer

27 amazing things on Amazon that you need to beat the heat

Hello heatwave! This cute 3-in-one handheld fan doubles as a power bank and a torch