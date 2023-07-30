Virgin River fans asking same question after Netflix shares season 5 release date

Virgin River is set to return to Netflix with its fifth season on September 7, and while fans were over the moon with the news, they couldn't help but ask the same question.

Viewers were quick to comment on a post shared by the drama's official Instagram account, which showed the women of Virgin River enjoying a pamper session while relaxing in mud baths.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season 4?

The caption read: "Keep calm and Virgin River on…

"There's no better time than now to rewatch and get reacquainted with your favorite series in anticipation for S5. September 7th will be here before you know it."

Fans took to the comments section and couldn't help but wonder when Netflix would drop the trailer for the new series. One person wrote: "Are you able to tell us when we can expect a trailer or teaser?" while another added: "Drop the trailer please."

© Netflix The show shared a snap from the upcoming fifth season

A third fan commented: "I've been rewatching every season and every episode also, when do you think the trailer for season five will come out??"

Season five will air in two parts, with eight episodes set to arrive on Netflix on September 7, and will be followed by two festive specials on November 30.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

As for the plot, fans can expect the residents of Virgin River to be faced with "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart".

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past," reads the synopsis.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.

"And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe in the series, previously teased the new episodes in an interview with New Beauty. She said that the upcoming series is "pretty heavy" and likely to "leave people on the edge of their seats".

Annette O'Toole plays Hope McCrea

Annette O'Toole, who plays town mayor Hope McCrea, also teased a dramatic storyline during an interview with HELLO! last year. She said fans can expect the show to deal with a "timely issue".

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this. It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show," she said. "I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."