Virgin River star celebrates special milestone ahead of season five release

Virgin River star Zibby Allen shared an adorable Instagram post to mark her five-year wedding anniversary to her husband, Adam James Blair.

The actress, who plays Brie Sheridan in the Netflix series, posted a snap that showed a photobooth strip laid out on a white bed sheet. The series of pictures showed Zibby and Adam looking super loved up as they posed in front of the camera.

© Zibby Allen/Instagram Zibby Allen marked her five-year wedding anniversary with a post on Instagram

She penned in the caption: "5 years married today and still completely obsessed."

Zibby's followers rushed to the comments section to send their well wishes, with one person writing: "Happy Anniversary you beautiful humans!" while another added: "Happy Anniversary Zibby and Adam!! Enjoy your special day."

© Zibby Allen/Instagram Zibby married visual artist Adam James Blair in 2018

Zibby's husband, whom she married at a castle in Scotland back in 2018, hails from Northern Ireland. According to his website, Adam is a visual artist and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The sweet post comes just over a month ahead of the release of Virgin River season five. In July, Netflix announced that the upcoming season would be split into two parts, with eight episodes landing on the platform on September 7, followed by two festive episodes, which will arrive just in time for the holiday season on November 30.

© Zibby Allen/Instagram Zibby Allen's husband Adam with their beloved pooch Kona

What is Virgin River season 5 about?

It's safe to say that fans can look forward to a whole load of drama in the new series, including "surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart".

WATCH: Have you caught up with season four?

As for leading lady Mel, who is portrayed by Alexandra Breckenridge, she will face issues of motherhood which push her to make a "big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past."

MORE: 5 Virgin River fan theories we're obsessed with ahead of season five

MORE: Virgin River star reveals hopes for romance storyline in season five

The synopsis continues: "To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Zibby Allen plays Brie on the show

"And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."

What has the Virgin River cast said about the new season?

Annette O'Toole, who plays Virgin River's mayor, previously spoke to HELLO! about the upcoming season and said that series five covers new territory for the show with a "timely issue".

© Netflix Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

"I don't think we've ever done anything like this. It's an important issue and I'm glad that we're getting into things like that on the show," she said. "I don't know if that will continue but it certainly is something that the town gets to all come together and be part of and work together."