The excitement for season five of Virgin River is building nicely thanks to the Netflix drama releasing some images ahead of its return to the streaming platform next month. The photos have sparked plenty of reaction from fans, and some have even been asking some questions about the characters featured.

Posting on the official Instagram account, the team behind Virgin River shared one photo from a new episode which showed some of the beloved characters sitting in outdoor mud baths and enjoying some well-earned rest and relaxation.

WATCH: Are you up to date on Virgin River?

The caption read: "Keep calm and Virgin River on…" but fans in the comments section were confused about those included in the snap. One person said: "I'm curious as to why there are two ladies not in the mud & who they are…"

Another echoed this, writing: "This pic is hilarious. I'm gonna [sic] guess the ladies in the turbans and wearing cucumbers on their eyes are Charmaine and Mel and the other ladies are trying to keep them off their dang feet lol."

A third meanwhile shared their theory on the mystery: "This looks like it could possibly be a new scene in season five – it's all the women together and I bet Mel is on the end in the robe."

MORE: Virgin River makes major change for season five – and fans are divided

MORE: BBC and Netflix team up for new drama from Line of Duty producers – and it sounds seriously gripping

© Netflix Virgin River shared this photo from season five

Meanwhile, other photos from season five have given die-hard Virgin River fans an insight into what's in store. One photo sees lead characters Mel and Jack, played by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, sitting on the sofa as Mel leans her head on Jack's shoulder. The couple are looking somewhat downcast in the snap, but fans will have to wait to find out why.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

A second new photo shared by Netflix pays attention to the storyline involving Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Paige (Lexa Doig) sitting at a table as they enjoy a candle-lit dinner.

Fans will know that Preacher had a tough time when Paige disappeared after she was involved in the death of her husband, but he soon found love with local teacher, Julia (Lucia Walters).

© Netflix Could Preacher and Paige rekindle their romance?

But the new photo hints that the story isn't quite finished between Preacher and Paige. What's more, the pair are seen gazing into each other's eyes while holding hands across the table. Will they rekindle their romance? And what does this plot twist mean for Preacher and Julia?

Fans will have to wait until September to find out what goes down between the characters.

Virgin River season five will land next month

Netflix has confirmed that ten episodes will arrive on the streaming giant on September 7, but there's a slight difference with the release this time. In a Virgin River first, two special festive episodes will be released on the streaming site on 30 November, just in time for the holiday season.