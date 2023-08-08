Grantchester star Robson Green opens up about future on the show in new interview

It wouldn't be Grantchester without DI Geordie Keating. Since signing on to the show in 2014, actor Robson Green has become the heart and soul of the detective drama, so it seems impossible to imagine it without him. Following Tom Brittney's announced departure from Grantchester, fans have been wondering whether Robson would also consider leaving the beloved show, but his new interview sheds some light on the topic.

Taking a break from filming, Robson, 58, recently chatted to PBS about his time on Grantchester, which he describes as his "happy place." Click the video below to see what he had to say…

Raving about the "wonderful working environment" on set, Robson had nothing but high praise for Grantchester. "If I ever leave Grantchester, I know I would miss it every hour of every day," he said, which makes us think that DI Geordie Keating has a lot of episodes left in him.

"There's been many jobs during my career where I've just clock-watched, I've calendar-watched but not with Grantchester," Robson explained. "It's such a wonderful working environment and there is not one negative energy on set. Although, Tom [Brittney] can be a bit of a nightmare," he joked.

© ITV Robson has called the Grantchester set his "happy place"

Robson did admit that there have been times when he’s questioned how long he should stay on Grantchester, but ultimately, he's "reminded how wonderful this is. If I ever have bad days, they're immediately quashed by how lovely it is to be on the set."

It's not the first time that Robson has spoken about leaving Grantchester. In a 2022 interview with Radio Times, the 58-year-old said: "I think like anything, you know when something's not right.

© Colin Hutton Tom Brittney as Rev. Will Davenport and Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating

"I knew when to leave Casualty. I knew when to leave Soldier Soldier. I knew when to leave Grafters. I knew when to leave Wire in the Blood. I knew when to leave Northern Lights. I knew I had to leave all the series that I've done."

He explained: "It's when the writing falters. And once the writing falters, that's the time to leave. At the moment [with Grantchester], the writing gets better and better."

© Instagram Robson is currently filming season nine of Grantchester

Currently, it looks like Robson is happy where he is, and he's been busy filming series nine with his co-stars, including newcomer Rishi Nair.

While Tom Brittney, aka Reverend Will Davenport, will reprise his role for the ninth instalment, Rishi's character Reverend Alphy Kotteram will eventually replace him in the series.

© ITV Robson with his new co-star, Rishi Nair

According to Masterpiece's website, Alphy "has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations".

The synopsis continues: "But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away. From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."