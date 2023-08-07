Grantchester star Tom Brittney's girlfriend and love life explored amid exit from show

The 32-year-old actor is leaving the show after season nine

Tom Brittney is known and loved for his portrayal of Reverend Will Davenport in the popular detective series, Grantchester. The 32-year-old actor, who has played the role since 2019, will soon be hanging up his clerical collar as he prepares to leave the show after season nine.

Fans will be devastated to bid farewell to the star, who has become a regular fixture on our screens thanks to the period drama. While fans know all about Will Davenport's love life, how much do you know about Tom's? Keep reading to find out more…

Does Tom Brittney have a girlfriend?

Yes, Tom Brittney is in a relationship with a blonde woman whose identity remains private. The actor first went Instagram official with his girlfriend back in March when he shared a series of snaps from their trip to Lyme Regis, which included a sweet photo of the pair locking lips. He wrote in the caption: "Lyme. Photos by B x."

The couple also enjoyed a romantic holiday in Sicily in August and Tom marked their Italian getaway with a post on Instagram. The Gravesend-born star shared a carousel of picturesque photos from the trip, including a selfie of the smiling lovebirds.

In another photo taken on a beautiful cobbled street, Tom can be seen beaming at his other half, who is behind the lens.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on the idyllic-looking holiday and Tom's gorgeous girlfriend. One person wrote: "It looks beautiful! (And your lady love is a beauty too!), while another added: "Awwwww lovely looking couple."

A third person commented: "You look incredibly happy. Hope you have a wonderful time."

Tom likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, so very little is known about his partner. We do know, however, that she has a lovely smile and fabulous dress sense!

Tom Brittney's love life history

Prior to his current relationship, Tom was linked to illustrator Katie Tweedle and the pair were pictured looking loved up on the red carpet at the 2019 ITV Palooza. However, it's thought that the couple went their separate ways in 2021.

Before meeting Katie, Tom was reportedly in a relationship with an American woman.

When will Grantchester season 8 arrive in the UK?

While Tom is currently busy filming season nine alongside co-star Robson Green, the eighth series of the show is yet to air in the UK.

Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Cathy Keating in the drama, recently shared a hopeful update for UK viewers. Responding to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, who asked when the new series will arrive, Kacey wrote: "It's coming…."

So, what can fans expect from season eight?

The upcoming series, which has already aired in the US, will see Will's world "rocked by a terrible accident".

The vicar, who tied the knot with newcomer Bonnie [Charlotte Ritchie] at the end of season seven, heads towards a "dangerous downward spiral", according to the series synopsis.

Meanwhile, just as Geordie finds a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, both of them are faced with "shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened".

The synopsis continues: "As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."