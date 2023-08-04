Everything Robson Green has said about his sweet bond with son Taylor

Robson Green balances a busy filming schedule with his dual roles on Grantchester and Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, but away from the cameras, the actor's number one priority is his son, Taylor Seager-Green.

WATCH: Grantchester season eight trailer

Robson, 58, shares his only child with his ex-wife, Vanya Seager, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2013, and according to his official website, the TV star has an "extremely close" relationship with Taylor. As the biography section on his site reveals, "Father and son are extremely close, which is essential for Robson."

© Getty Robson shares his son Taylor with his ex-wife Vanya Seager

Born on 29th April 2000, Taylor is now 23 years old, and while Robson prefers to keep his relationship with his son off of social media, he has posted one childhood photo of Taylor on his website which shows the pair at Delta Force Paintball in Surrey in 2010.

Additionally, the actor has also spoken about Taylor in interviews, albeit rarely. Back in 2013, Robson opened up to Mail Online about his divorce from Taylor's mum Vanya, explaining their reasons for separating, as well as his approach to being a dad.

"Ok, maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it's not being the greatest husband in the world, but by default that does not make you a bad father," he said. "But I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad. You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you're not great for one another. I've had to explain that to Taylor."

© Photo: Getty Images Robson revealed that during a near-death-experience his thoughts went straight to his son Taylor

Speaking candidly to Reader's Digest in 2016, Robson also detailed a frightening near-death experience that occurred during filming on Extreme Fishing with Robson Green. Recalling the spine-chilling experience, the 58-year-old explained that his thoughts went straight to his son.

"We were filming on an 82-foot trawler in the Brooks Peninsula in Canada for Extreme Fishing with Robson Green when the storm we hit turned into a Force 10 hurricane," he said. "Now, I'm not a religious man, but for 36 hours I talked to The Almighty and begged him to get us home safely. I thought I'd never see my son Taylor again.

MORE: Grantchester's Robson Green: Everything to know about star's family, children and more

READ: Grantchester: who is new lead Rishi Nair? Everything to know

"I was so sick it felt like I'd brought up every organ of my body. It was a living hell; nothing will ever come close to that horrendous experience. Some of the crew who worked on that boat have never stepped back on board."

© Photo: Getty Images Robson's son got him the coolest birthday present

On a lighthearted note, in 2019, Robson – who loves nothing more than being outdoors – revealed Taylor's epic birhday present to him. Asked what the most expensive thing he'd ever bought was, the father-of-one told The Guardian: "Fireworks. I was given a pyrotechnics course by my son for my 40th birthday, so I do displays. I can average five to 10 grand on one display."