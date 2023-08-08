BBC drama Wolf’s bizarre ending explained

BBC’s slightly mad, definitely gory horror thriller series Wolf has been a much-discussed show over the past few weeks, as it follows two men take a wealthy family hostage, while a detective struggles to piece the puzzle together about what is happening and why, while being haunted by his own dark past. With so many storylines in the air, how did everything go down in the season finale? Here is the ending explained…

Episodes four and five revealed that Honey wasn’t really one of the Donkey Pitch murderers, but was instead an out-of-work actor putting on a role for ‘the boss’ to make ends meet. However, he is shocked when he discovers that Molina isn’t who he says he is either, and that he is actually the one behind the whole operation. He even murdered the Anchor-Ferrers family’s housekeeper Becca to keep her from arriving home to find the family held hostage - and that is whose intestines decorated the trees on the Achor-Ferrers’ arrival home. But why?

Why did Molina hire Honey to torment to Anchor-Ferrers family? It is confirmed that Molina was indeed behind the Donkey Pitch murders, and - as per Jack’s theory - he didn’t act alone. It turns out that Oliver and Matilda’s daughter Lucia is something of a psychopath, and meets Molina while in a mental institution, where the pair fall in love.

© Simon Ridgway Ukweli Roach as Jack Caffrey

In a letter penned by Oliver, it is revealed that Lucia was always a ruthless killer, and murdered the family’s cat as a child. She was tormented by Hugo and Sophie, the Donkey Pitch victims, after being trapped and branded by them - and decided to get revenge alongside Molina, who was the true identity of ‘Bones’.

© BBC Oliver died following his surgery

As such, it was Lucia and Molina who were responsible for the deaths, and now the pair arranged to hold the family hostage so that Molina could arrange to steal their money, as it would all go to Lucia’s older brother Kiernan in the Will, and because they enjoyed mentally torturing people, as they had with Hugo and Sophie before their deaths.

© Simon Ridgway Sacha Dhawan as Honey in Wolf

Detective Jack also finds out the truth about Lucia, Molina and the family, but it is too late for Honey, who is killed by Matilda as he attempts to set her free, realising that she was going to be murdered. Meanwhile, Oliver dies as a result of the stress post-operation, while Matilda manages to escape, nearly falling to her death after struggling to trust that Jack isn’t also in on the hostage scheme as he attempts to reassure her.

© Simon Ridgway Juliet Stevenson as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in Wolf

And as for Molina and Lucia? Jack manages to realise that Molina isn’t who is appears to be after visiting the house, and kills him before going to save Lucia, then realising that something isn’t right about her. While admitting to her role in the murders and torture of her family, Lucia slips from the window and is killed by the fall.

With the case finally solved, Jack tells ‘the walking man’ that he has solved the case, and now wants to know information about what happened to his brother - and his neighbour Penderecki’s role in it.

© Simon Ridgway Ukweli Roach plays Jack Caffrey in Wolf

The man tells him that his source revealed that Penderecki had been planning to abduct his brother for a long time and that their final argument - which Jack always blamed himself for - had nothing to do with Penderecki’s inevitable plan to kidnap his brother. In the final moments of the episode, a toy left by Penderecki is examined at the police station and revealed that his brother would have been alive until at least 2004, with his DNA appearing on a toy that wasn’t manufactured until then - hinting that he could still be alive. Intriguing!