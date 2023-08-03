The hit TV series is based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder

BBC One's new drama, Wolf, a horror-thriller series based on the Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder, has gone down a treat with viewers since it debuted earlier this week.

Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon plays Molina in the series, which follows young detective Jack Caffery who thinks his neighbour murdered his brother in the 90s. It's gripping viewing!

So who is Iwan Rheon away from the cameras? Read on to find out…

What is Iwan Rheon's background?

Iwan, 38, is a Welsh actor known for his roles in Misfits, Game of Thrones in which he played Ramsay Bolton, film The Dirt, Riviera and Inhumans.

The star was born in Carmarthen to parents Einir and Rheon Tomos and his first language is Welsh. He started acting at school aged 17 before being spotted by a talent scout.

Iwan also sings and writes songs, having been the lead singer in the band The Convictions. His brother Ales is also a musician.

Who is Iwan Rheon's girlfriend?

Iwan's long-term partner is the writer, director, producer and actor Zoe Grisedale-Sherry.

Zoe is known for her roles in Super-Man, Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 and The Rabbi and the Tooth. She also has her own production company named Grisedale Sherry Productions which she founded in 2017. Zoe has dabbled in stand-up comedy and drumming as well.

The couple first met in Dinard, a town in Brittany, France, with Iwan naming his first album after the location. The Wolf star often posts arty photos of Zoe in beautiful landscapes on his Instagram page.

Do we know anything about Iwan Rheon's child?

Iwan and Zoe are extremely private about their son, thought to be aged four or five and born in August 2018. The family of three live in London.

Zoe did share one photo of their little boy back in June 2019, which showed herself and her son in a taxi. Their baby would have been roughly 10 months old at the time.

Zoe wrote: "Thanks @wftv_uk For organising a #mumandbaby afternoon. Too busy having #networking #fun to take any photos so here we are on the way home! #womeninfilm #mothers #tiredmumsclub."

With such creative and talented parents, we imagine that baby boy Rheon-Grisedale will have one fun upbringing in a music-filled household.