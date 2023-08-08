BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay lands new presenting role away from show

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has landed a new presenting role away from the current affairs show.

The 53-year-old, who usually hosts the morning programme alongside Sally Nugent, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend to announce that he will be fronting BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live for the next six weeks.

"Good morning. Well, this is a treat for me," he began. "Presenting #bbcsaturdaylive with the brilliant @nikkibedi on @bbcradio4 for the next six weeks. Joining us 9-10am @jonculshaw @tommyjessop, sewing surgeon Asmaa Al-allak, @mollylemonart and #Heartstopper Alice Oseman. Please join us."

Jon's followers were quick to react to the news, with the post receiving over 100 likes. One person also commented: "A treat for us too, Jon. We so enjoyed @jonculshaw that we have booked to go to #edfringe next year! (Hopefully he will return)!"

© BBC Sally Nugent and Jon Kay host BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday

While Jon usually hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Sally from Monday to Wednesday, he's been fronting the show alongside weekend presenter Rachel Burden in the absence of his co-star.

While it's not clear why Sally is missing from the show, her absence comes after she celebrated her 52nd birthday at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the journalist shared a photo from the sun-soaked celebrations, which saw her and a few friends enjoying a poolside view while sipping on a glass of bubbles.

© Sally Nugent/Instagram Sally celebrated her 52nd birthday at the weekend

"When you say you want a low-key birthday," she wrote in the caption. "And everyone knows you don't really mean it.

"Thank you to lovely friends here and at home for making it so special xxxx."

© BBC Sally was away from the show on Monday and Tuesday

The broadcaster's followers praised the photo in the comments section, including Jon, who wrote: "Just perfect x," while her friend and former colleague Steph McGovern added: "Happy Birthday gorgeous."

MORE: All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Jon Kay's wife and children

MORE: Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

Sally isn't the only BBC Breakfast star currently away from the show. Business presenter Nina Warhurst signed off for maternity leave at the end of June before welcoming her third baby a few weeks later.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast announces birth of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Nina, who shares her three children with her husband Ted, has been very open about her post-partum journey and took to Instagram to reveal some of the symptoms she's been experiencing.

Sharing a series of snaps of her and her newborn baby girl, Nance, the journalist said: "It's been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it's being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten."

© Instagram Nina spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in an Instagram post

She went on to detail her symptoms, which include "swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal and exhaustion".

The star was praised for opening up about her pregnancy and delivery, with many fans offering words of encouragement. One person wrote: "You're doing great, keep on going… It does get better," while another added: "You're doing a great job."

© BBC Breakfast Nance's arrival was announced in July on BBC Breakfast

A third follower commented: "Oh the reality is tough, amazing how the mind forgets. She & you look beautiful."