When will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning?

Holly Willoughby is on hiatus from This Morning, but she won't be gone for too long. After a difficult year, the TV star is enjoying an extended break from the show, and she's been spotted soaking up the sun in Portugal with her family.

Holly is currently on holiday with her family

According to reports, Holly has been given two months to kick back and relax with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – before she returns to the iconic sofa. After commencing her break on July 6, Holly should be back on our screens at the start of September, which coincides with the end of the school holidays.

The star is off on her summer holidays

In the meantime, however, she's been enjoying her time away from This Morning. Holly, who recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary - revealed that she was feeling nostalgic as she reflected on making special memories with her kids in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter.

"Nostalgia seems to be the overriding feeling right now," she said. "It feels like I'm constantly surrounded by moments that flood me with memories; from thinking about lost loved ones to watching the kids play and being reminded of when I was their age.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly is expected to return to This Morning in September

"Perhaps it's an age thing, or perhaps it's just the season to reminisce as life slows down for a time. Whatever the reason, I welcome the warmth this nostalgic hug brings and vow to make as many new memories as possible to fuel any future nostalgia."

The past few months have been particularly difficult for Holly, so her break from This Morning has come at a fortuitous time. Back in July, the 42-year-old confirmed the loss of her beloved mother-in-law, Sandra.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Holly penned a heartbreaking caption. It read: "Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I'm married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you."

Following her post, Holly has since touched upon the grief she's been experiencing. Writing on her lifestyle website Wylde Moon, the presenter said: "Firstly, I just want to say thank you for all your messages of condolence this weekend. Losing someone so close has been difficult for the whole family and your kind words have really helped.

“This week's lunation is the Waning Crescent Moon, the phase for rest and regeneration. I feel that now is a really good time to be reminded to pause and recalibrate.”

She concluded: "Taking some time for yourself is never wasted time; on the contrary, it's crucial for regenerating energy and strength. Perhaps light a candle and pick up that book you've been meaning to read all year… it will do you the power of good."