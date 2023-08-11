Les Dennis has joined the star-studded lineup for Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 series. In a surprise announcement made on Friday, Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh confirmed the news. Speaking on the breakfast programme, the daytime TV star revealed his excitement, saying: "It’s been so hard to keep the secret".

© BBC Family Fortunes star Les Dennis has been confirmed as the final contestant

Les is best known for presenting daytime TV shows with stints on In The Grid and Countdown, and he was also the face of the iconic gameshow series, Family Fortunes, from 1987 to 2002. He’s also acted in episodes of Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders, as well as portraying Michael Rodwell for two years in Coronation Street.

In an official statement released by the BBC, Les shared: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career, I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

Les will be joining an incredible line-up this year, with the likes of Downton Abbey's Nigel Harman, EastEnders actors Bobby Brazier, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, signed on.

More recently, tennis star Annabel Croft was confirmed as the 14th contestant. The former British number one tennis player, who also covers Wimbledon and fronts Treasure Hunt and Inceptor, spoke about her excitement, saying: "I have always loved watching Strictly and can't quite believe I'm going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process."

Fans will also get to see Emmerdale and Waterloo Road favourite Adam Thomas competing for the iconic glitterball. On signing up for this year's series, Adam said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!

He admitted: "I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

Zara McDermott is also set to strut her stuff on the Strictly dancefloor. Speaking to the BBC about her joining the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition, Zara, 26, said: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan."